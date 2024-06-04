"Not that big a deal to have a game like that": Sabrina Ionescu weighs in on Caitlin Clark's three-point off day vs Liberty

New York Liberty star Sabrina lonescu came to Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's defense after the latter endured the worst game of her young WNBA career. Caitlin Clark had a forgettable outing against lonescu's Liberty on June 2 as Indiana lost by a margin of 68-104.

After playing 29 minutes on the night, Caitlin Clark scored just three points. Clark had an off night shooting the basketball as she shot an abysmal 1-10 from the field and her only made basket came from the three-point range. It was her third game of the season with single-digit points and the lowest-scoring game of her young professional career.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After the game, Sabrina lonescu was asked about what she made out of Clark's bad outing at the Barclays Center.

Sabrina lonescu affirmed that Clark's poor outing was "not a big deal" and cited back-to-back games as the possible reason behind the Indiana Fever rookie's bad performance.

"(Indiana Fever) came off a tough back-to-back, so it's a little bit tough for them. But they'll figure it out. It's not that big of a deal to have a game like that," Sabrina said.

Sabrina lonescu had a good outing against Indiana Fever on June 2. She dropped 16 points along with 6 rebounds and as many assists.

Caitlin Clark matches Sabrina lonescu's record

After completing 10 games in the WNBA, Clark achieved a special milestone and matched Sabrina lonescu's feat. She became just the second player ever with 150+ points, 50+ rebounds and 50+ assists after playing 10 games in the WNBA.

Expand Tweet

Sabrina lonescu was the first-ever player to hit the aforementioned mark in the WNBA. Sabrina made that bit of history during her rookie season with the New York Liberty in 2020.

Caitlin Clark's stats in WNBA 2024

Barring the game against New York Liberty on June 2, Clark has been solid in her rookie season. Through 11 games this season, Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Clark is shooting 35.7% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc. Out of the 11 games she has played this season, Clark has scored in double figures in eight of them.

Clark's best offensive game of the season came against the LA Sparks when she dropped 30 points along with five rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.