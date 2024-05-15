"Not happening right now" - Emmy nominated Sportscaster throws shade on Caitlin Clark's 'college whistle' after rough WNBA debut

Indiana Fever's newest star, Caitlin Clark, was all the hype going into their match against the Connecticut Suns in the season opener. However, the former Iowa Hawkeyes standout couldn't conjure magic in her debut game as the Fever lost with a final score of 92-71 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Clark led the team with 20 points but also committed 10 turnovers.

Emmy-nominated sportscaster Chris Williamson took to X/Twitter to express his views on the Fever's rookie's WNBA debut performance. He took a subtle dig at Clark in his tweet, suggesting her rough start was due to not receiving favorable referee calls in the WNBA.

"Them whistles Caitlin got in college more regularly not happening right now."

The sportscaster has been critical of Caitlin Clark for some time now., citing her tendency to complain to officials during games.

Sun's star Dijonai Carrington shuts down Caitlin Clark in her debut game

Clark struggled to make a mark in the Fever vs. Sun game, and much of its credit goes to Dijonai Carrington. The Suns' star was tasked with guarding Fever's newest rookie and didn't disappoint.

Carrington was a menace for Clark, sticking by her side in every offensive play the Fever made. She defended her opponent successfully on multiple occasions and the Fever star could do nothing to shake her off. Carrington was extra cautious with those deadly beyond-the-arc shots and did not allow Clark to shoot them with ease.

DeWanna Bonner led the charts for the Connecticut Suns in their victory, scoring 20 points, collecting six rebounds, and dishing out an assist. Dijonai Carrington followed Bonner with 16 points, five rebounds, and an assist.

Caitlin Clark did not score any points in the first quarter. However, despite a rough start she managed to gather herself by the end of the game, leading the charts for the Indiana Fever by scoring 20 points, dishing out three assists, and making two successful steals. NaLyssa Smith followed Clark as the second top scorer that night with 13 points, nine rebounds, and an assist

