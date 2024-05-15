WATCH: Caitlin Clark laces up her first WNBA 3 just before halftime during Fever-Sun

After a long wait, Caitlin Clark officially made her WNBA debut tonight. The Connecticut Sun is hosting the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena as the new season commences.

The top pick of this year's draft class has been electric during her first two preseason games. But the real challenge starts now as Clark is currently playing her first WNBA regular season matchup. In the first half, she went 2-for-7.

Fans were delighted by her signature three-point shot where she came off an off-ball screen, to catch the ball from the left side of the floor. Wasting no time, Clark immediately nailed her first-ever three-pointer in the league just before halftime.

Fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of Clark's rookie campaign and her first WNBA game.

Caitlin Clark's first WNBA points were not from three

It's well-known that Caitlin Clark is a threat from beyond the arc. This is why the defense is focused on stopping her from scoring three-pointers. But Clark, not one to back down, registered her first points in the league from inside the arc.

During a fastbreak opportunity triggered by a steal, Clark hesitated to take a three from the wing. DeWanna Bonner nearly fell for the feint, almost closing in on her. The Fever rookie then blew past the defense for a layup.

Dijonai Carrington is making Clark work

Scoring has never been easy, especially at the professional level. With Clark, the Sun decided to make life difficult as they put Dijonai Carrington to defend the scoring rookie. While Clark managed to make some shots in the first half, it didn't come easy. Her first points came during the second quarter, which is a testament to Carrington's great defense.

At halftime, Clark has one steal and one assist. However, she also has five turnovers.

