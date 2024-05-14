The much-awaited 2024 WNBA regular season will start on Tuesday with four matchups to kickstart the season. The opening night will feature the debuts of many college basketball stars who were picked in the 2024 WNBA Draft, including the first overall pick, Caitlin Clark.

The four matchups scheduled for the opening night include the New York Libert vs. Washington Mystics, the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun, the Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm.

Top 5 player props for 2024 WNBA opening night, ft. Caitlin Clark

No. 5: Sabrina Ionescu Assists: Under 5.5

Sabrina Ionescu recorded only two assists in both of the New York Liberty's preseason games. Moreover, averaging 5.4 assists in the 2023 WNBA regular season, the Liberty guard crossed the 3.5 line only twice in the 10 playoff games she played last season as the team fell to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Ionescu is anticipated to make under 5.5 assists as the Liberty faces the Washington Mystics for their first game of the 2024 WNBA season on Tuesday.

No. 4: Caitlin Clark Rebounds: Over 3.5

Caitlin Clark slightly missed the 3.5 line in her WNBA preseason debut, in which she grabbed three rebounds against the Dallas Wings. However, in the second and final preseason game against the Atlant Dream, she had eight rebounds in the game.

Clark is anticipated to grab over 3.5 rebounds in her official WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

No. 3: Breanna Stewart Points + Rebounds: Under 30.5

Though Breanna Stewart concluded her 2023 regular season averaging 23.0 points and 9.3 rebounds, the reigning WNBA MVP registered just five points and four rebounds in the New York Liberty's first preseason game against the Chicago Sky, followed by four points and seven rebounds in their second preseason game against the Connecticut Sun.

Stewart is anticipated to score below 30.5 points and rebounds as the Liberty face the Washington Mystics for their first game of the 2024 WNBA season on Tuesday.

No. 2: Caitlin Clark Made 3s: Over 3.5

The 2024 WNBA Draft's first overall pick has acquired a reputation for herself beyond the three-point line. Caitlin Clark made five threes in her WNBA preseason debut against the Dallas Wings.

Though she only made two shots from behind the arc in nine attempts in the Indiana Fever's second and final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream, Clark is anticipated to drain more than 3.5 threes in her official WNBA debut on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.

No. 1: A'Ja Wilson Points: Over 21.5

As the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces take on the previously last-seed Phoenix Mercury, the reigning WNBA Finals MVP is anticipated to register over 21.5 points on Tuesday.

Coming off a 27-point performance against Puerto Rico's national team in the Aces' sole preseason game, A'Ja Wilson averaged 22.8 points last season and will look to start her regular season strong against the Mercury.