“Not satisfied”: Aari McDonald rues indiscipline as Fever return ends in heartbreaking loss

Indiana Fever fan favorite Aari McDonald rued indiscipline after they lost 85-75 to the struggling LA Sparks at home on Thursday. There was little between the sides, but soft fouls in the fourth quarter proved crucial.

What would have been an important victory in Caitlin Clark’s absence quickly unraveled, as the Sparks mounted a dramatic comeback.

They were without the services of Clark, who was out with a groin injury. In her absence, the 26-year-old guard took on the scoring responsibility with 14 points, one assist, and two rebounds on her return after re-signing with the Fever.

Aari McDonald reflected on why she thought her side struggled to be as incisive as they typically are in the final quarter.

“It felt good to be out there, but I’m just not satisfied,” McDonald told reporters after the game (1:41). “We let one slip away from us. We’ve got to be more focused and disciplined, especially in the fourth quarter. We have to have foul discipline. We can’t give up soft fouls in the fourth quarter and then they’re in the bonus.”

“It just comes down to executing, guarding our yard, adjusting, and making teams do something different.”

The Fever had promising moments in the game and led the Sparks by eight before the final quarter; however, it all fell apart and they were outscored 35-17 in the fourth.

Their next match is an important away game against the Dallas Wings on Friday, followed by a challenging trip to Minnesota before facing the Aces and the Sparks again at home. Winless in their last four games, the Fever must address their vulnerabilities and regain consistency.

Aari McDonald reveals behind-the-scenes talk after re-signing with Indiana Fever

Aari McDonald opened up about what went on behind the scenes before re-signing with the Indiana Fever on Thursday.

McDonald was crucial for the Fever during a stretch when they dealt with injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson. However, her return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse ended in defeat.

McDonald had only wonderful things to say about the organization as she reflected on why she re-signed with the Fever. A reporter asked her during the press conference:

"Were you confident that you were going to be back here this summer? How did you react when you got the key phone call?"

"I was excited for sure, and I knew I was confident I was going to come back," McDonald responded (2:10). "I had talks with Kelly (Krauskopf), Amer (Cox), and coach (Stephanie White) before leaving. It just felt like the place to be."

Talking about her rapport with the team, the guard said:

“I love the girls. They are amazing. Good basketball players and even better human beings. I love the staff. It just really felt like home. I’m excited to play for this organization.”

With a spot on the roster confirmed, Aari McDonald could be given regular chances to revive her career. Even though she is not expected to start regularly, she will undoubtedly bring experience and leadership to the Fever when she is on the floor.

