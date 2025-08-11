"Nothing but respect for her" - Caitlin Clark's newest teammate Odyssey Sims praising Fever star resurfaces after guard joins Indiana on hardship deal

Odyssey Sims had a front row ticket to one of Caitlin Clark’s best games in the WNBA. While still playing for the Dallas Wings, Sims saw the point guard tally 24 points, 19 assists and six rebounds. The Indiana Fever lost the game 101-93, but Clark’s performance prompted Sims to say this in the postgame interview:“She’s a great player. She’s playing at a very high level, especially with her assists. … I don’t know her as a person, but she’s a great player. What she does, what she’s been doing since Game 1 till now. Got nothing but respect for her.”Odyssey Sims will have more time to know Clark as a person after the Fever signed the veteran combo guard to a hardship contract on Sunday. Following the season-ending injuries to Aari McDonald (foot) and Sydney Colson (knee), the team got much-needed help. Sims, who averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 12 games for the LA Sparks, could give the Fever a boost.Caitlin Clark has been upgraded to game-time-decision, a situation that could determine Sims’ initial role with the team. If Clark is not cleared to play, Sims could start until the All-Star captain returns. Once Clark is available, the former Spark could come off the bench for either Clark or Kelsey Mitchell.Fans react to Fever’s announcement of Odyssey Sims’ signingThe Indiana Fever announced Odyssey Sims’ signing on Sunday afternoon. The news quickly went viral, prompting fans to react:“Welcome to the Fever. This season has been quite the Odyssey.”Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKWelcome to the Fever. This season has been quite the Odyssey.One fan said:IDX-Texas @idxde_LINKGreat signing! Welcome to the Fever Odyssey!Another fan added:Dude @Duder1959LINKI like this !One more fan continued:Stan Cloutier @8balcobrakillerLINKWatch her highlights from 2024 on youtube. She's really good. 👍Another fan reacted:Bear Erik @MuppetishLINKWelcome to the show Odyssey!The Fever seemed to have found rhythm with Aari McDonald handling playmaking duties without Caitlin Clark. They went 6-for-4 before injuries to McDonald and Sydney Colson gave the Fever season another spin.Caitlin Clark is reportedly nearing a return, but the team still needs to shore up their backcourt. Odyssey Sims, who the LA Sparks waived in late June, could help her new team’s push for a playoff spot.Sims becomes the second straight former Sparks player to sign with the Fever. Early this season, Indiana got Aari McDonald when Clark, Colson and Sophie Cunningham suffered injuries. McDonald eventually earned a regular spot after the team obliged DeWanna Bonner’s request to end her contract.Odyssey Sims is a proven playmaker who can run the offense. She would have to hit the ground running to orchestrate Stephanie White’s offense due to the urgency of the situation. If the Fever stutters, they might not even make the playoffs, particularly if Clark’s return is delayed.