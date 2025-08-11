  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Nothing but respect for her" - Caitlin Clark's newest teammate Odyssey Sims praising Fever star resurfaces after guard joins Indiana on hardship deal

"Nothing but respect for her" - Caitlin Clark's newest teammate Odyssey Sims praising Fever star resurfaces after guard joins Indiana on hardship deal

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 11, 2025 02:02 GMT
&quot;Nothing but respect for her&quot; - Caitlin Clark
"Nothing but respect for her" - Caitlin Clark's newest teammate Odyssey Sims praising Fever star resurfaces after guard joins Indiana on hardship deal. [photo: @IndianaFever/X, @one_luckyleft/IG]

Odyssey Sims had a front row ticket to one of Caitlin Clark’s best games in the WNBA. While still playing for the Dallas Wings, Sims saw the point guard tally 24 points, 19 assists and six rebounds. The Indiana Fever lost the game 101-93, but Clark’s performance prompted Sims to say this in the postgame interview:

Ad
“She’s a great player. She’s playing at a very high level, especially with her assists. … I don’t know her as a person, but she’s a great player. What she does, what she’s been doing since Game 1 till now. Got nothing but respect for her.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Odyssey Sims will have more time to know Clark as a person after the Fever signed the veteran combo guard to a hardship contract on Sunday. Following the season-ending injuries to Aari McDonald (foot) and Sydney Colson (knee), the team got much-needed help. Sims, who averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 12 games for the LA Sparks, could give the Fever a boost.

Caitlin Clark has been upgraded to game-time-decision, a situation that could determine Sims’ initial role with the team. If Clark is not cleared to play, Sims could start until the All-Star captain returns. Once Clark is available, the former Spark could come off the bench for either Clark or Kelsey Mitchell.

Ad

Fans react to Fever’s announcement of Odyssey Sims’ signing

The Indiana Fever announced Odyssey Sims’ signing on Sunday afternoon. The news quickly went viral, prompting fans to react:

“Welcome to the Fever. This season has been quite the Odyssey.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

The Fever seemed to have found rhythm with Aari McDonald handling playmaking duties without Caitlin Clark. They went 6-for-4 before injuries to McDonald and Sydney Colson gave the Fever season another spin.

Caitlin Clark is reportedly nearing a return, but the team still needs to shore up their backcourt. Odyssey Sims, who the LA Sparks waived in late June, could help her new team’s push for a playoff spot.

Sims becomes the second straight former Sparks player to sign with the Fever. Early this season, Indiana got Aari McDonald when Clark, Colson and Sophie Cunningham suffered injuries. McDonald eventually earned a regular spot after the team obliged DeWanna Bonner’s request to end her contract.

Odyssey Sims is a proven playmaker who can run the offense. She would have to hit the ground running to orchestrate Stephanie White’s offense due to the urgency of the situation. If the Fever stutters, they might not even make the playoffs, particularly if Clark’s return is delayed.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications