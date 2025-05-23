"Offense feels flat" - WNBA fans skeptical about Caitlin Clark's off-ball role in Stephanie White's game plan

Although the Indiana Fever clinched an 81-76 road victory against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Caitlin Clark had more of an off-ball role rather than being the primary star.

Reacting to coach Stephanie White's game plan on Reddit, WNBA fans were skeptical as they discussed Clark's role in the win.

"I mean they still won so can't be too mad. Fever's offense feels so flat this season though, no pace and no space," a fan wrote.

"I know Stephanie White mentioned being patient on offense, but the pace of Fever’s offense seems soooo slow. Barely any transition offense and when you have Caitlin Clark, that makes no sense," another wrote.

"I don't understand it either. It might be a way to get her some active rest, but I think she's better off just sitting 6-7 minutes a night than playing 35-38 mpg in a sub-optimal fashion," a fan wrote.

"Me neither I'm just trying to think of what might've been on their minds. It's a very strange choice," another wrote.

Other fans proposed theories on Stephanie White's off-ball role for Clark.

"Perhaps because of the foul trouble? I'm also thinking it might have been specific for the Atlanta Dream, trying to focus on defense more and abuse the fact she's face guarded a lot? Or maybe they're just experimenting with chemistry?," one wrote.

"Maybe she’s forgotten the very essence of Indiana basketball is fast pace, charge hard, take risks, shoot the mf lights out. For whatever reason, that strategy works great for our teams," another posted.

Apart from her limited role, Caitlin Clark had an off night compared to her previous two outings to kickstart the season. In under 32 minutes of playtime, the Fever star finished with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal, shooting 4-of-11 from the field, including 0-of-5 from deep.

Stephanie White sends strong message after first road win despite Caitlin Clark's off night

Following their first road win of the season on Thursday, coach Stephanie White lauded the Indiana Fever's depth and resilience.

After recognizing each player's effort in the win, White had a strong message for the team in a post-game locker-room address.

"Everybody is engaged every time out. That is what it’s going to take. This is a display of the depth that we have. If it’s not your night, someone else is going to step up. … When we get contributions like this on both ends from everybody, we’re going to find ourselves in the win column."

The Fever's win on Thursday highlighted their depth, with players stepping up when stars like Caitlin Clark have off nights. They host the reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty next on Saturday as Indiana continues to build team chemistry to become championship contenders.

