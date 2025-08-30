  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "Officially have a batman on the team": Fever fans react after Lexie Hull's unmissable black eyes from Sparks game go viral

"Officially have a batman on the team": Fever fans react after Lexie Hull's unmissable black eyes from Sparks game go viral

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 30, 2025 06:25 GMT
Fever fans react after Lexie Hull
Fever fans react after Lexie Hull's unmissable black eyes from Sparks game go viral (Photos from Indiana Fever's X)

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull suited up Friday with two striking black eyes from a head-to-head collision with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams on Tuesday, drawing a wave of fan reactions to her tough look.

Ad

Despite the bruises, Hull posted five points, five rebounds, four assists, plus two steals and two blocks in Indiana’s 76-75 win over the Storm, the Fever’s second straight victory.

Her performance and appearance quickly sparked chatter online, with WNBA fans giving her new nicknames. One even dubbed her “batman” because of her dark under-eyes.

“We officially have a batman on the team,” the fan said.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“What an effing badass!” another said.
“Lexie was out here looking like a linebacker with those black eyes. She probably shouldn't have seen the floor after that collision in the previous game. I've never seen anyone including myself that got a goose egg that big and had black eyes afterwards. That was a hell of a hit,” another commented.
Ad

Here are other fan reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Hull sustained the injury during the opening quarter of Tuesday’s game, when both she and Williams went down hard and forced play to stop. Both later returned, and the Fever went on to win.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Hull confirmed she had undergone concussion tests but was cleared to play.

Lexie Hull talks playing with black eyes

Lexie Hull’s week has been packed since the collision with Williams. Just a day later, she had a team photo shoot and then took the court on Friday with the visible bruises.

Ad

She said at first it only felt like a bump, but after a day’s rest, the black eyes appeared.

“So that was tragic,” she said. “But I mean, it's at this point that, unfortunately, won't be able to hide it. People know. So just rolling with it.”

Speaking at Friday’s shootaround, Fever coach Stephanie White said Hull’s black eyes were a perfect symbol of her toughness.

Ad
"Every time I see her, I'm like, 'Oh, poor Lexie,'" White said Friday (per Indy Star). "But you know, I think it really epitomizes Lexie's toughness when you look at her and you see those two black eyes. I mean, she's tough as nails."

READ: "We'll take that" - Black-eyed Lexie Hull lets out relieved reaction at learning she did not suffer concussion

Hull continues to play a vital role for an Indiana team navigating season-ending injuries to Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson, along with Caitlin Clark’s extended absence.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications