"Officially have a batman on the team": Fever fans react after Lexie Hull's unmissable black eyes from Sparks game go viral

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull suited up Friday with two striking black eyes from a head-to-head collision with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams on Tuesday, drawing a wave of fan reactions to her tough look.Despite the bruises, Hull posted five points, five rebounds, four assists, plus two steals and two blocks in Indiana’s 76-75 win over the Storm, the Fever’s second straight victory.Her performance and appearance quickly sparked chatter online, with WNBA fans giving her new nicknames. One even dubbed her “batman” because of her dark under-eyes.“We officially have a batman on the team,” the fan said.“What an effing badass!” another said.“Lexie was out here looking like a linebacker with those black eyes. She probably shouldn't have seen the floor after that collision in the previous game. I've never seen anyone including myself that got a goose egg that big and had black eyes afterwards. That was a hell of a hit,” another commented.Here are other fan reactions.🏜️🦅 In the Backseat @_nicolefallsLINKGoddamn Lexie Hull. I didn’t see whatever game they happened in but two black eyes is a jump scare like a mfChef Goyardee @BronAgendaLINK@IndianaFever aura🏈⚽️Jackie C ⚾️🏀 @J_Cap4LINK@IndianaFever Lexie is such a warrior. Go Fever!Hull sustained the injury during the opening quarter of Tuesday’s game, when both she and Williams went down hard and forced play to stop. Both later returned, and the Fever went on to win.Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Hull confirmed she had undergone concussion tests but was cleared to play.Lexie Hull talks playing with black eyesLexie Hull’s week has been packed since the collision with Williams. Just a day later, she had a team photo shoot and then took the court on Friday with the visible bruises.She said at first it only felt like a bump, but after a day’s rest, the black eyes appeared.“So that was tragic,” she said. “But I mean, it's at this point that, unfortunately, won't be able to hide it. People know. So just rolling with it.”Speaking at Friday’s shootaround, Fever coach Stephanie White said Hull’s black eyes were a perfect symbol of her toughness.&quot;Every time I see her, I'm like, 'Oh, poor Lexie,'&quot; White said Friday (per Indy Star). &quot;But you know, I think it really epitomizes Lexie's toughness when you look at her and you see those two black eyes. I mean, she's tough as nails.&quot;READ: &quot;We'll take that&quot; - Black-eyed Lexie Hull lets out relieved reaction at learning she did not suffer concussionHull continues to play a vital role for an Indiana team navigating season-ending injuries to Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson, along with Caitlin Clark’s extended absence.