WNBA fans were abuzz on social media over data shared on shooting efficiency that has Caitlin Clark among the best in the league, with rival Angel Reese scraping the bottom.

In numbers shared on X (formerly Twitter) on the reported shooting efficiency of the top 30 scorers in the WNBA last season, Indiana Fever rookie Clark was the sixth most efficient with a true shooting percentage of 58.3% as opposed to her Chicago Sky counterpart Reese who was at 30th with 46.4%.

Of the numbers, Caitlin Clark was at her best from the free throw, ranking second at 90.9%, while finishing fourth in 2-point percentage (54.1%), 13th in 3-point percentage (33.9%), and 10th in effective field goal percentage (52.1%).

Reese, for part, had her best in free throw percentage at 27th (73.6%), while finishing 29th in 3-point percentage (18.8%), 30th in 2-point percentage (40.0%), and 30th in EFG percentage (39.5%).

Fans took note of the numbers presented and made their thoughts known in the comments section of the X post.

"Omg Angel, get up girl," one fan prodded Reese.

"By a LOT," one user moved to highlight the gap between last year's top two rookies.

"Surprise surprise as to who is 30th," another put forth.

"6'3 post player that 90% of shots are from within 5 feet at 30," a fan expressed disappointment with Reese.

"CC and KM really best backcourt in the league," a comment, meanwhile, underscored, referring to Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

"Ya Clark is just diff level which explains why so many felt threatened by her entering the league," a user chimed in.

Jonquel Jones of the WNBA champions ranked No. 1 in total shot percentage with 65.7%, followed in the top 5 by Brittney Griner (61.3%), Kayla McBride (61.1%), A'ja Wilson (59.7%), and Mitchell (58.3%).

Caitlin Clark admits she could have shot better from 3-point area in her rookie season

While Caitlin Clark proved she was an efficient shooter during her WNBA rookie season, she admitted she could have been better from beyond the arc than the number she put up.

She spoke about it in hindsight, highlighting how the professional setting is different from college, saying:

"I feel like I definitely haven't shot it to the best of my capabilities this year, but I feel like I've had a lot of tough rolls. I think I'm definitely taking harder shots. I'm contested pretty well on a lot of shots..."

In four years in college with Iowa, the do-it-all guard shot 37.7% from the 3-point line, while in her first year in the WNBA, she shot 34.1%. In the WNBA playoffs, she improved her shooting from beyond the arc to 35%.

