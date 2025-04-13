"Only grows Caitlin Clark’s brand": Dallas Wings insider not happy with franchises upgrading venues for Indiana Fever games

A Dallas Wings insider voiced his opposition to the team joining other WNBA franchises in upgrading game venues to host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever during the upcoming season.

Ad

Landon Thomas, a Dallas-area reporter, shared his thoughts on teams moving to bigger venues when they play the Fever to accommodate more fans. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he reacted to an Indiana Fever post touting how larger away venues would benefit their team.

Thomas argued that the move benefits Clark more than the league or teams like the Wings in the long term.

"This is why I don’t understand only upgrading venues for games against the Indiana Fever instead of doing it for a few teams," he tweeted. "It only grows Caitlin Clark’s brand rather than the league. Even the Fever are owning it."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the arrival of Clark, Indiana Fever games were the most-watched last season, averaging 17,036 fans per game, according to Statista. That figure was nearly 5,000 more than the next team, the New York Liberty, which averaged 12,730.

Recognizing the growing demand, several teams have already announced plans to move select games to larger venues in hopes of capitalizing on Clark’s popularity.

Dallas Wings to host Indiana Fever in home game on June 27

The Dallas Wings will first play the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA season on June 27 in a home game moved to American Airlines Center in Dallas, which seats 20,000. The matchup was relocated from the team’s usual home at College Park Center in Arlington.

Ad

The game is already being touted as a marquee matchup, with the Wings debuting a revamped roster that could include expected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers from national champion UConn.

Bueckers is expected to lead the Wings alongside returning star Arike Ogunbowale and newcomers DiJonai Harrington and NaLyssa Smith in their first of four matchups with Clark and the Fever.

UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to part of the Dallas Wings when they take on the Indiana Fever for the first time in the 2025 WNBA season in June. - Source: Imagn

Last season, Clark and the Fever won two of their three games against the Dallas Wings.

Indiana will host Dallas on July 13. The two teams then play in Dallas on Aug. 1 before wrapping up their season series in Indianapolis on Aug. 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More