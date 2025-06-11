OutKick founder Clay Travis accuses WNBA of retaliation as he seeks to uncover truth behind Brittney Griner's alleged Caitlin Clark comment

OutKick founder Clay Travis has accused the WNBA of biased treatment and retaliation after apparently being denied credentials for games.

Travis said OutKick was attempting to reach out to Brittney Griner and find out exactly what she said during a game against the Indiana Fever on May 22. A video of Griner allegedly making a racist remark about Caitlin Clark went viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Travis posted an Instagram reel to discuss the situation.

"As a sports media company, we decided that we'll go to a game and ask Brittney Griner directly," Travis said. "We requested credentials for a game on the West Coast. No. We requested credentials now for a game on the East Coast, no. This is a top-down decision, the WNBA has decided they are not gonna credential OutKick because we are being too critical of their athletes, of their coaches and the league itself."

Travis then revealed that OutKick has been critical of NFL players, but the football league has never denied them credentials.

Lastly, he called the WNBA's actions "content-based discrimination" and named the media professionals covering the league as "propagandists."

Indiana Governor Mike Braun wants the WNBA to investigate Brittney Griner's comment

The WNBA has been very active in taking action against hateful comments and racist remarks this season. Indiana Governor Mike Braun suggested earlier this month that the league investigate the Brittney Griner incident.

"I’m one that absolutely has zero tolerance for bigotry and bullying and all the stuff that comes along with that whole discussion," Braun told Fox News Digital. "When comments are made that don’t make sense … when it’s out of line, you need to acknowledge it. So, I agree with Sen. Banks there, and I hope that there’s not any of that there."

On Jun. 9, Fox News reported that Braun said if the league is determined to look into the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese incident, they should also look into Griner.

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More