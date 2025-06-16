OutKick founder Clay Travis questions Brittney Griner for denying alleged "trash f**king white girl" comment against Caitlin Clark

Weeks after Brittney Griner was scrutinized for her alleged racial comments against Caitlin Clark, the saga returned to the spotlight on Sunday after OutKick reporter Dan Zaksheke asked Griner about the incident. He was trying to confirm whether she made the exact comment, saying "trash f**king white girl," as presumed by many online after Riley Gaines shared a video on X of the incident.

Here's the clip:

However, Griner denied the allegations. The Atlanta Dream center said she doesn't remember her comment but revealed she was frustrated after fouling out during the May 22 game against Clark's Indiana Fever.

"No, would never say that. Like, there’s no place for that in the league," Griner said.

In a separate interaction, Griner added:

"I remember fouling out being mad. I remember fouling out on, I believe it was [Natasha] Howard driving to the basket, I put my hand in, but hey, never really happy with the officiating ... I really can't remember what I said, honestly."

The reporter, Zaksheke, also offered to show her the video that went viral, asking if it would help her remember what she said, but Griner said it wouldn't.

After the interaction, OutKick founder Clay Travis raised eyebrows and questioned Brittney Griner's stance on the incident. He took to X, making multiple comments on the matter, saying:

Clay Travis @ClayTravis LINK "No one else in WNBA media has asked Griner about this video for weeks. Interesting that she specifically remembers the play and situation, but nothing about the viral video — which she has definitely seen."

He also raised a hypothetical scenario in a follow-up tweet, adding:

@ClayTravis @ClayTravis LINK How do you think the sports media would respond if a white player had a mega viral video where it appeared she used a racial slur against black women and then when asked about it said she didn’t remember it?

The WNBA has taken strict measures to prevent racism after several players complained about fans misbehaving online and at arenas, especially in Indiana. Many accused the Fever and Caitlin Clark fans of indulging in these activities.

Most recently, Angel Reese issued a complaint about a fan making racist comments toward her on May 17, when the Sky took on Caitlin Clark's Fever to tip off their 2025 season. The league conducted an investigation, but there was no proof of Reese's claims.

Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock also called out Brittney Griner for alleged comment on Caitlin Clark

Popular TV personalities Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock also called out Brittney Griner for her alleged comment on Caitlin Clark in her viral video. During an appearance on the "PBD Podcast," Smith slammed Griner, citing her release from Russian prison in December 2022 in exchange for arms dealer Viktar Bout.

Meanwhile, Whitlock called out the WNBA over the issue, saying they were quick to investigate the Indiana Fever fans after Angel Reese's complaint on May 17 but weren't swift to look into Griner's alleged situation.

"WNBA launches investigation into Indiana Fever fans for racially insensitive noises that no one heard.... Meanwhile....," Whitlock said while retweeting the video.

The WNBA is yet to take any action against Brittney Griner over the alleged comment.

