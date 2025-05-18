"Racial slurs towards Angel Reese was nasty!"- Fans erupt over WNBA launching investigation on alleged rasicm during Fever vs Sky game

WNBA fans responded to the league's investigation of racism allegations during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game on Saturday. The league issued a statement on Sunday about the inquiry.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans urged the league to look into the matter.

"And they better look into it because those racial slurs towards angel was nasty!," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans slammed the league for having a laid-back attitude about racism from fans.

"They could have kept this in the drafts because they won’t do anything," the fan wrote.

"same shit different day, stop talking, ACT !!!" the fan wrote.

"The WNBA is insufferable!" the fan wrote.

One fan alleged that the league was encouraging Angel Reese as a victim.

"WNBA the most tone deaf league in sports? Stop coddling Angel Reese and making her a victim that she’s not," the fan wrote.

While some fans doubted the incident, some asked Sky to look on from the loss.

"Not until there’s actual proof of the racism. Too many times this isn’t actually true like at BYU last year," the fan wrote.

"Bullshit allegations but not surprising. Take the L and move on Sky," the fan wrote.

Per Yahoo Sports, the racial and hateful comments were directed at Angel Reese.

WNBA star Alyssa Thomas once denounced racial slurs from Fever fans

DiJonai Carrington was targeted by WNBA fans after the Connecticut Sun eliminated the Indiana Fever in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. However, an amazing season for the league turned ugly when Carrington, who then played for the Sun, received hateful comments from the fans.

Carrington, who had accidentally poked Caitlin Clark in the eyes in Game 1, received threats from fans, including sexual and racial ones. Although the WNBA denounced fans's actions, Carrington's veteran teammate Alyssa Thomas slammed fans' behavior, calling it "nonsense."

"It's been a lot of nonsense. I think in my 11-year career, I've never experienced the racial comments (like I have) from the Indiana Fever fan base."

"I've never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media, and there’s no place for it. Basketball is headed in a great direction. But we don’t want fans that are going to degrade us and call us racial names."

Urging the league to investigate the matter, Thomas also added that the WNBA fans' behavior was largely impacted by social media and it was disrespectful to the game.

Fans previously targeted DiJonai Carrington on social media after she mocked Caitlin Clark for flopping during a regular-season game.

