Paige Bueckers’ brother Drew Bueckers steals show at Azzi Fudd’s camp with deep 3 and electric celebration

Basketball runs deep in Paige Bueckers' family. While the Dallas Wings rookie has impressed with her elite offense, her younger brother, Drew, showed his ability to knock down long-range shots on Saturday.The 12-year-old attended Bueckers' girlfriend, Azzi Fudd's, camp. In a video published by Overtime WBB, Drew played in a 3X3 game.Drew took the ball, checked it and passed it back to his teammate. When he got the ball back, he pump-faked before launching a 3-point shot. Drew walked a few steps back and showed off his electric celebration.&quot;Oh my God! He look like Paige,&quot; the person behind the camera said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew is the stepbrother of Paige. Her parents, Bob Bueckers and Amy Fuller, separated when she was just three years old. Paige stayed with her father in Minnesota and her mother moved to Montana. Drew is Bob's son from his second marriage.Bob and Drew regularly watched Paige's games in high school and college. She frequently posts pictures of her brother on social media, and Drew was also present at Paige's draft night.Paige Bueckers says relationship reveal with girlfriend Azzi Fudd was a &quot;setup&quot;Azzi Fudd seemingly confirmed her relationship with Paige Bueckers when she posted a mirror selfie in June. The text on the phone case read &quot;Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend,&quot; but there was no verbal confirmation from either of them.Bueckers confirmed their relationship during the All-Star break in a segment on WAG Talk. However, in an interview on July 18, the Dallas Wings guard revealed that their relationship reveal was a &quot;setup.&quot;&quot;That was just a setup,&quot; Bueckers said, via People. &quot;I didn't even mean for that to happen, and here we are.&quot;When asked about Fudd's viral mirror selfie, she said that wasn't intentional.&quot;It was kind of accidental, now here we are,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;We haven't officially announced anything, but it's just stuff has been happening that has it out there. So, it is what it is.&quot;Bueckers and Fudd have known each other for eight years. They met in 2017 while playing for Team USA and became teammates at UConn, winning a national championship this year. Fudd won the Most Outstanding Player award.