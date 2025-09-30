"Paige Bueckers you are free" - WNBA fans erupt as Dallas Wings fires Chris Koclanes for delivering franchise’s worst record ever

WNBA fans were fired up after the Dallas Wings fired head coach Chris Koclanes just after one season. Entering 2025, the Wings were expected to make an immediate impact with Paige Bueckers on the roster. However, despite having Rookie of the Year on the roster, Wings ended the season with a poor 10-34 record under Koclanes. The poor season also included a series of consecutive losses. Reacting to the update, one of the fans was happy for Bueckers, claiming that she was free. &quot;PAIGE BUECKERS YOU ARE FREE.&quot;dono @pringlesdon_LINKPAIGE BUECKERS YOU ARE FREEAnother fan said that the Wings fired Koclanes, knowing that the New York Liberty had fired Sandy Brondello. &quot;I knew they'd fire him as soon as I heard Sandy Brondello would be available.&quot;OHSportsgirl @OHSportsGirlLINK@alexaphilippou I knew they’d fire him as soon as I heard Sandy Brondello would be availableMeanwhile, a fan was unable to believe that the Wings actually fired Koclanes.&quot;I better not be imagining this I walk up from my sleep it's literally midnight and I fear it's all an imagination.&quot;Mara @mariam32851613LINK@alexaphilippou I better not be imagining this I walk up from my sleep it's literally midnight and I fear it's all an imaginationA fan was happy for Koclanes getting fired and took a shot at his long hair.&quot;i was so scared of this not happening, thank you jesus (the actual jesus, not this guy).&quot;bree🐝 @bree_ezeLINK@DallasWings i was so scared of this not happening, thank you jesus (the actual jesus, not this guy)One of the fans wasn't happy that the Dallas Wings thanked Koclanes in their statement.&quot;For what? The worst season in Dallas history? Lmaooo.. what are ya’ll thanking him for? He was terrible.&quot;TY DA GOD 🎤 @TyDaGoddddLINK@DallasWings For what? The worst season in Dallas history? Lmaooo.. what are ya’ll thanking him for? He was terribleA fan was hyped up for Paige Bueckers getting another coach.&quot;YAS!!!!!! Paige getting her a better coach!!!!&quot;Nicky A @AJRazimLINK@DallasWings YAS!!!!!! Paige getting her a better coach!!!!A fan hilariously called Chris Koclanes her &quot;yoga king,&quot; and a nice person, but didn't hold back words about his coaching.&quot;My yoga king seemed like the sweetest dude ever yet worst coach WNBA has ever seen good luck on your future endeavors.&quot;Maria 🦋 @somefancyishLINK@DallasWings My yoga king seemed like the sweetest dude ever yet worst coach WNBA has ever seen good luck on your future endeavorsDallas Wings GM Curt Miller issues statement on Chris Koclanes' firingAfter the Dallas Wings fired coach Chris Koclanes, General Manager Curt Miller issued a statement. Miller, who has had a long relationship with the sacked Wings coach, thanked Koclanes for his contribution. Miller said that the move was made keeping in mind how the Wings were approaching their future. &quot;As we enter a pivotal point in our team's future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization,&quot; Miller said. &quot;The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court.&quot;Miller and Koclanes have had a long-standing relationship over the last few years. In 2016, when Miller served as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun, Koclanes worked as a video coordinator under him. He was later upgraded to assistant coach in 2019.In 2023, when Miller joined the LA Sparks as head coach, Koclanes also joined the Sparks as a defensive coordinator. When Miller was appointed Dallas Wings GM, Koclanes was appointed as the head coach.