  • Paige Bueckers garners overwhelming support from $66,079 teammate in ROTY race

Paige Bueckers garners overwhelming support from $66,079 teammate in ROTY race

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 30, 2025 23:26 GMT
Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder supported Paige Bueckers
Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder supported Paige Bueckers' ROTY case [Picture Credit: Getty]

Amid her historic rookie season, Paige Bueckers is getting support from her teammates for the Rookie of the Year award. The last time the Dallas Wings rookie was on the floor, she was sick, but still dropped a 16-point double-double, and that should perhaps sum up the world-class athlete that Bueckers is.

While Bueckers leads the ROTY race, her Wings teammate, Luisa Geiselsoder, confidently declared her colleague to win the award. On Saturday, the Wings' social media made an Instagram post, making a case for Bueckers.

The post hyped up the former UConn star, highlighting her historic 44-point performance. It also pointed out Paige Bueckers being the only player in the league this season to rank among the top 10 players in points, assists and steals per game categories.

Geiselsoder, the $66,079 Wings center [according to Spotrac], reposted the post on her Instagram story with a caption, going all-in in her support for Bueckers.

"You guys are still questioning if she's ROTY?! Lol," Geiselsoder wrote.
[Credit: IG/@luisageiselsoder]

Paige Bueckers' rookie season has been historic in every sense. The Wings' rookie has shattered one record after another throughout the season. Her 44-point performance against the LA Sparks was the highest ever recorded points by a rookie.

Bueckers also holds the record for the fastest rookie to reach 350 points and 100 assists. She is tied with WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper for being the fastest player to reach at least 400 points and 100 assists. The Minnesota native also holds multiple franchise records, including the most double-doubles by a rookie.

Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are the other leading candidates in the ROTY race.

Wings forward heaps praise on Paige Bueckers

Not as much as Caitlin Clark, but Paige Bueckers is one of the most hyped up rookies in WNBA history. With the 2025 regular season coming to an end, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that she has surpassed expectations, certainly not for Maddy Siegrist.

Earlier this week, the Wings forward highlighted how Bueckers was way ahead in her career.

"I think what Paige is doing, if she were an eighth-year player, would be amazing," she said. "To come in right off the college season and be able to do this is just so impressive. It just speaks volumes to the type of player (and) type of person she is. She really makes people around her better."

So far in her rookie season, Paige Bueckers has averaged 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 32 games.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

