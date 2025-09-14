  • home icon
Paige Bueckers gets flirty dropping lip-biting emoji on Saniya Rivers' glamorous IG dump

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 16:58 GMT
Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers dropped flirty comment on Saniya Rivers glam pics [Picture Credit: Getty]

AP Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers, left a flirtatious reaction to Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers' glamorous photo dump on Saturday. Rivers, who has proved to be a promising draft pick by the Sun, was in Manhattan for the New York Fashion Week.

Rivers posted a series of pictures, showing off her glam side. She wore a pair of free-fitting capris, an unzipped green jacket, and a pair of black leather shoes. in different slides of the post, Rivers showed off her overall look, posing with her black leather bag and a green cap, matching her jacket.

"Just a fly kid with some big shoes to fill🤝🏾🖤 #nyfw #explorepage✨," Rivers wrote in the caption.
The post met with fitting reactions from the WNBA players, including Rivers, her Connecticut Sun star teammate, and her close friend, Marina Mabrey. However, it was Paige Bueckers who dropped a quick comment. She reacted to the pictures with a flirtatious lip-biting emoji.

Rivers also replied, reciprocating the flirtation, including a lip-biting emoji in her comment.

"Was waiting on you 🫦😩," Rivers wrote.

Mabrey, who has been closest to Rivers since joining the league, had a similar reaction.

"Lawdddddd," Mabrey wrote in the comments.
Comments on the post

Notably, Paige Bueckers' girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, also attended the New York Fashion Week. She wore an all-black outfit, featuring a sparkly skirt and a full-sleeve high-neck T-shirt.

Paige Bueckers gives honest take on 1v1 against GF Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd led the UConn Huskies to the 2025 NCAA title. The UConn teammates have been in love for quite some time now, but their love has not diluted their competition at all.

Last month, before the Dallas Wings were set to face the Las Vegas Aces in a road game, Vegas sports reporter W.G. Ramirez linked up with Bueckers for a quick courtside Q&A.

In one of the questions, Ramirez asked Paige Bueckers to pick the winner between her and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, in a 1v1 game. Bueckers was brutal in her answer.

"Best-of-7 [race] to 11, I'm winning," the Dallas Wings star said. "A sweep, 4-0. The most she would get is 7, so it's 11-7."
Currently, Azzi Fudd is one of the best players in the country. She also won the NCAA Most Outstanding Player award.

However, throughout her collegiate career, Bueckers was in a class of her own. She averaged almost 21.9 and 19.9 points in her last two years with the Huskies. In her rookie season, Bueckers has shown her elite offensive game, shattering several WNBA and franchise records.

