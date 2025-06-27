Paige Bueckers hints at major Devin Booker collaboration in heartfelt declaration

Paige Bueckers showed love to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's first line of signature shoes from Nike. Bookers' Nike Book 1 was released last year and became an instant success among sneaker fans, including the Dallas Wings rookie.

On Friday, Bleacher Report Kicks published a video of Bueckers showing off her finest collection, including her own PE shoes in collaboration with Nike Kobes and A'ja Wilson's A'Ones.

One of her most prized possessions was Booker's Nike Book 1, "Lilac Bloom," released in July 2024. Bueckers said that apart from Book 1 being super comfortable, "Lilac Bloom" was her favorite because it had her favorite colors.

"I love the Books they're super comfortable," Bueckers said. "We went out on our West Coast trip, went to Phoenix first, so I kind of wore these in the ode to him. He wasn't there but did all right in them, and then we went to Vegas was the second uh stop on a road trip and they're just very comfortable."

The Wings star also hinted at a potential collaboration with Booker's signature shoe line.

"I'm a huge fan of the Books and then I feel like you have to have like a Book-Paige some sort of collab in the next one if that is in the future but that would be really cool as well," Bueckers said. [Timestamp 1:03]

Paige Bueckers is one of the biggest names in women's basketball, and perhaps her hint has already reached Devin Booker. It wouldn't be surprising if Nike soon drops a Book 1 in collaboration with the WNBA star.

Paige Bueckers talks her sneaker game, showing off her custom Kobe Bryant shoe

In 2023, when Venessa Bryant started the Nike Mamba Program, UConn was one of the six schools in the NCAA basketball to receive their own PE version of Nike Kobe 8 Protros.

In conversation with Bleacher Report, Paige Bueckers also showed off Nike Kobe 8 "UCONN" PE, one of her most prized basketball sneakers. Bueckers also showed love for Bryant's signature shoes.

"I'm a huge Kobe advocate," Bueckers said. "I love them. They are probably my favorite basketball shoes. These are just specific to UConn colorway. I try to rep where I've come from." [Timestamp 0:46]

Paige Bueckers also showed off her Nike G.T. PE shoes with the "PB" logo, which she refers to as "PB" buckets. It was part of the name "Paige Buckets," which was given to her in college.

