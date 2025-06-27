  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • Paige Bueckers hints at major Devin Booker collaboration in heartfelt declaration

Paige Bueckers hints at major Devin Booker collaboration in heartfelt declaration

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 27, 2025 16:33 GMT
Paige Bueckers hints at Devin Booker collaboration [Picture Credit: Getty]
Paige Bueckers hints at Devin Booker collaboration [Picture Credit: Getty]

Paige Bueckers showed love to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's first line of signature shoes from Nike. Bookers' Nike Book 1 was released last year and became an instant success among sneaker fans, including the Dallas Wings rookie.

Ad

On Friday, Bleacher Report Kicks published a video of Bueckers showing off her finest collection, including her own PE shoes in collaboration with Nike Kobes and A'ja Wilson's A'Ones.

One of her most prized possessions was Booker's Nike Book 1, "Lilac Bloom," released in July 2024. Bueckers said that apart from Book 1 being super comfortable, "Lilac Bloom" was her favorite because it had her favorite colors.

"I love the Books they're super comfortable," Bueckers said. "We went out on our West Coast trip, went to Phoenix first, so I kind of wore these in the ode to him. He wasn't there but did all right in them, and then we went to Vegas was the second uh stop on a road trip and they're just very comfortable."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Wings star also hinted at a potential collaboration with Booker's signature shoe line.

"I'm a huge fan of the Books and then I feel like you have to have like a Book-Paige some sort of collab in the next one if that is in the future but that would be really cool as well," Bueckers said. [Timestamp 1:03]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Paige Bueckers is one of the biggest names in women's basketball, and perhaps her hint has already reached Devin Booker. It wouldn't be surprising if Nike soon drops a Book 1 in collaboration with the WNBA star.

Paige Bueckers talks her sneaker game, showing off her custom Kobe Bryant shoe

In 2023, when Venessa Bryant started the Nike Mamba Program, UConn was one of the six schools in the NCAA basketball to receive their own PE version of Nike Kobe 8 Protros.

Ad

In conversation with Bleacher Report, Paige Bueckers also showed off Nike Kobe 8 "UCONN" PE, one of her most prized basketball sneakers. Bueckers also showed love for Bryant's signature shoes.

"I'm a huge Kobe advocate," Bueckers said. "I love them. They are probably my favorite basketball shoes. These are just specific to UConn colorway. I try to rep where I've come from." [Timestamp 0:46]
Ad
youtube-cover

Paige Bueckers also showed off her Nike G.T. PE shoes with the "PB" logo, which she refers to as "PB" buckets. It was part of the name "Paige Buckets," which was given to her in college.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications