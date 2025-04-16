Paige Bueckers names her GOAT after stealing limelight at 2025 WNBA draft with elegance

Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft, turned heads with her stunning outfit during the draft proceedings Monday in New York. She credited her stylist, Brittany Hampton, for the look and paid tribute to her on social media.

The 23-year-old national champion out of UConn blended elegance and confidence in a Coach ensemble, featuring a custom sparkling black oversized menswear-inspired suit, loafers and a frame purse.

She completed the look with a tousled hairstyle, a departure from the signature braids she typically wears during games.

Paige Bueckers gave props to Hampton, a Filipino American stylist, for helping her shine on draft night. She shared a photo of them together on her Instagram story with a two-word caption:

"My goat"

Paige Bueckers pays tribute to her stylist Brittany Hampton on social media for her outfit at the WNBA Draft.

Paige Bueckers' outfit was a fitting reflection of the night, where she was celebrated as the top overall pick by the Wings — an outcome long expected following her standout collegiate career, which she punctuated by winning the national title in her final year with the Huskies.

During her four years at UConn, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals in 123 games while earning numerous player of the year awards and All-American selections.

Paige Bueckers looking forward to starting her WNBA journey in Dallas

Paige Bueckers is all in and looking forward to starting a new chapter in her basketball journey as a professional in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings.

The 23-year-old Minnesota native, who recently inked a lucrative deal with Unrivaled, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday after making a name for herself in the collegiate ranks at UConn.

She expressed her excitement about the honor and her eagerness to get started.

"Dallas I'm so excited, a new city, a new start. A fresh start, so let's get it," Bueckers said following her selection.

By being drafted No. 1, Bueckers became the latest UConn standout to be selected first overall, joining program legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

In Dallas, she is expected to start at point guard, playing alongside All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith, Joyner Holmes and Teaira McCowan.

The Wings finished 11th last season with a 9-31 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.

They open the 2025 WNBA regular season at home against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.

