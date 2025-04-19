Paige Bueckers polls fans while teasing to switch up her signature hairstyle

Paige Bueckers seems serious about her plans to switch up her hairstyle before stepping onto a WNBA court. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft has been taking suggestions from fans and followers on social media.

In a sponsored Instagram Story posted Friday, in partnership with hair care and hair color brand Madison Reed, Bueckers shared a throwback selfie in her UConn jersey, sporting her signature double braids and dirty blonde hair. In the caption, she asked fans to suggest a new hair color, mentioning pink, purple and blonde.

"I've been thinking...it's about time for ya girl to switch up her signature hair," Bueckers wrote. "WHAT SHADE SHOULD I DO NEXT?"

[Credit: IG/@paigebueckers]

In a follow-up post, she shared a photo of Madison Reed’s newest hair shade inspired by her look and asked fans to help name a potential signature purple shade in the brand’s ColorWonder line.

"If I had a signature ColorWonder shade in purple, what would you name it?" she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@paigebueckers]

Bueckers’ entry into the WNBA is expected to boost the league’s overall viewership. The matchup between her Dallas Wings and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever is already breaking ticket sale records.

Paige Bueckers reveals her intention to change her hairstyle before the WNBA Draft

The conversation around Paige Bueckers’ hairstyle began the day before the WNBA Draft on April 14. Just ahead of draft night, the newest member of the Dallas Wings revealed that she planned to change her hairstyle when she stepped onto a WNBA court.

Bueckers sat down with People before the draft and talked about the switch. While she wasn’t entirely clear about the new look, she offered a few options.

"I think maybe a little slick back ponytail, might be the wave, maybe bun ponytail, but I need to give my hair a break and let it breathe a little bit," Bueckers said. "So, a break from the braids."

2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty

She rocked a fresh look on draft night, stepping away from her signature double braids for a looser wave look on the Orange Carpet. She also switched up her hairstyle again when she took her seat in the draft hall.

