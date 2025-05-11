Paige Bueckers stats tonight: Wings' rookie announces her arrival in Dallas with spectacular home debut vs Team Toyota Antelopes (May 10)

Paige Bueckers was back in action on Saturday as the Dallas Wings took on the Team Toyota Antelopes in a preseason clash at the College Park Center in Arlington. Making her home preseason debut, Bueckers led the Wings’ starting lineup alongside DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Arike Ogunbowale.

Bueckers took the floor with one clear intention which was to dominate and deliver a show for the Dallas fans who came to see her in action. The rookie was in complete control, scoring with ease and dishing out a series of jaw-dropping assists, as the Wings cruised to a commanding 119-52 victory in their first home preseason game.

Paige Bueckers finished with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the floor, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 2 of 3 from free throw line in 22:38 minutes. She recorded five rebouds, six assists and one block, finishing with a plus/minus of +40.

Paige Bueckers captivates fans in home preseason debut

The former UConn star put on a show for the home crowd, delivering a performance that lived up to the hype surrounding the No. 1 overall pick. Her court vision and on-court chemistry with Arike Ogunbowale stood out as the defining highlights of the first half.

Bueckers impacted the game across the board by crashing both the offensive and defensive glass, scoring with confidence, and dishing out a series of jaw-dropping passes reminiscent of Luka Doncic. The rookie showcased her all-around game and toughness, proving she’s ready to make an immediate impact at the pro level.

At half time, Paige Bueckers had nine points on 4 of 6 shooting, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. She also registered four rebounds and six assists in 15:24 minutes.

The rookie showed no signs of letting up, even with the Wings holding a commanding lead. She came out strong after halftime, adding six more points in the third quarter before taking a well-earned rest and sitting out the entire fourth.

