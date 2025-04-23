Paige Bueckers steals the show with classic humor when naming what’s 'hotter' than her

Paige Bueckers, the top pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, was finally introduced to Dallas for the first time. The Dallas Wings held an introductory press conference and presented Bueckers to the local media and fans. During one moment in the presser, the rookie was asked about being "the hottest thing in Dallas."

Being quick-witted, the rookie cracked a joke.

"I would say the weather is probably hotter than me. Different than Connecticut and Minnesota," Bueckers said.

With the Wings, Bueckers will team up with All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale and the reigning Most Improved Player, DiJonai Carrington.

The former UConn star is one of the most popular college stars. When she was drafted, she became the third-most popular player via Instagram followers. Bueckers has 2.3 million followers on the social media platform. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are the only players who have more IG followers than her.

The Minnesota native is already one of the biggest players in the league, and she hasn't stepped foot on the court. Fans can't wait to see what Bueckers has in store for them for her rookie year.

Paige Bueckers is excited to play in the same city as Kyrie Irving

During her introductory presser, Paige Bueckers took the chance to talk about her adoration for Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks. Bueckers expressed how much of a fan she is of the NBA star and is looking forward to playing for the same city as him.

"He has been my favorite player for forever now, so super excited to be in the same city as him," Bueckers said. "Hope I can learn a lot from him. I know he's going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that, I think, is something that can be motivating."

In the 2022–23 NBA season, Irving was traded by the Brooklyn Nets and has since played for Dallas. With the Mavericks, the veteran guard transformed his role and became a veteran leader.

