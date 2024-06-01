Paige Spiranac calls out Caitlin Clark's WNBA peers following Chicago Sky players' antics: "A rising tide lifts all boats"

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky today (June 1) in an eventful game. Aside from the close result, two players were involved in a controversial moment at the end of the third quarter.

After missing a midrange shot, Chennedy Carter went at Caitlin Clark, pushing her in the back and sending the young guard to the floor. She got a flagrant-1 foul that resulted in a free throw for the Fever, which may have been the difference for this game.

Following the game, plenty of people have opinions on the incident. Golfer Paige Spiranac took exception to Carter's actions against Clark, calling out Carter and other WNBA players for mistreating the person who has brought the league more attention this season.

"Imagine bringing millions of new fans to the game which in turn will make every player more money and yet they treat you like this. A rising tide lifts all boats," Spiranac wrote today on X/Twitter.

There's no doubt that Caitlin Clark leads the new era of the WNBA. Alongside other rookies like Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star is expected to bring much more attention to the competition. However, a section of the public believes she has a target on her back.

NBA legend Charles Barkley even called out Clark's peers over how she was treated during the first days of his career, reminding everybody that she was the reason more money was coming to the WNBA.

"Y'all women out there, y'all petty man," Barkley said on May 22. "Aye LeBron you're 100% right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. You all petty girls... don't be petty like dudes!"

These comments didn't sit well with a bunch of players who rejected them, but as more days passed, it's hard not to think that there might be am ulterior motive behind the fouls Clark is getting lately.

Caitlin Clark lauded her team for "responding" to the Sky

After the game was over, the Indiana Fever shared a quote from Caitlin Clark thanking her teammates for keeping up with the Sky's offensive throughout the game.

"Just proud of us. We were really gritty on defense even when they were making runs, we always found a way to respond," Clark said after the game.

Despite being guarded with an apparent extra effort, Clark isn't backing down from any challenge, no matter who's trying to intimidate her.