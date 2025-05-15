"Pandered to the delusions of black women": Jason Whitlock torches $91,110,000,000 brand for ignoring Caitlin Clark for A'ja Wilson

Last week, the release of A'ja Wilson’s Nike A’One highlighted the lack of a signature shoe for Caitlin Clark. While Wilson is a three-time and reigning unanimous MVP, Clark drove the WNBA to record-breaking attendance and viewership ratings. Many have pressured the brand to capitalize on fans’ demands for more Clark goods and apparel.

Jason Whitlock jumped in on the controversy and tossed in his thoughts about Wilson having a signature shoe while Clark is still waiting for one:

“Nike is doubling down on A'ja Wilson when their back is against the wall, their sales are down, their stock has plummeted. Instead of leaning into the most popular women’s basketball player in the history of America in Caitlin Clark … their DEI hires pandered to the delusions of black women.”

According to Whitlock, the prevailing narrative is that racism has forced fans to wait for an A'ja Wilson shoe to come out, calling such talks “insanity.” The veteran analyst blasted Wilson fans, who allegedly want to put her on the same pedestal as LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

The Fearless host ripped Nike, valued at $91.11 billion by Forbes, for failing to market Caitlin Clark, whom he called a “gift” to basketball. Whitlock criticized the brand for prioritizing Wilson over “the most popular women’s basketball player” in American history.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill told Fortune in January that Clark’s sneakers are still in the development stage. Hill didn't give a date, but they will reportedly come out in 2026, which would be two years after Clark entered the WNBA.

Nike puts Caitlin Clark in the backseat during release of A'ja Wilson’s A’Ones

Nike Basketball, on X (formerly Twitter), gave the limelight to A'ja Wilson during the release of her A’Ones on May 6. Promotional ads highlighted Wilson and her signature shoe.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, who returned to Iowa for the Indiana Fever’s preseason game against the Brazil women’s national basketball team, didn't get any tweet. Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, trolled the brand for seemingly ignoring the Fever superstar.

Clark’s popularity continues to dominate the WNBA. As the 2025 season opens in a few days, the demand for her signature shoe won't go away. Nike will likely remain in the hot seat until it drops the highly anticipated Clark sneakers.

