Pat McAfee issues apology to Caitlin Clark for 'bi*ch' comment while standing his ground: "Still all facts!"

Former NFL player Pat McAfee used a strong word to describe Caitlin Clark today, rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. McAfee has been one of the biggest advocates for Clark, the most exciting prospect the WNBA has seen in recent years, but it seemed like that excitement was too much for him today.

"Just call it for what it is. There’s one white bi*ch for the Indiana team who is a superstar," McAfee said on his show today. "We think the WNBA, more specifically their refs, need to stop trying to screw her over at every single turn."

In the wake of these comments, the former Indianapolis Colts punter posted another message on X (formerly Twitter), apologizing for the words he used to describe Clark. McAfee also added that everything else he said was true.

"I shouldn’t have used “white b**ch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe."

"My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that, I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well."

"Everything else I said… still alllllll facts."

Caitlin Clark has been under the spotlight ever since she made her debut in the WNBA. Unfortunately, recent news surrounding her has been negative, as some of her peers have made bad comments about her and some have even gotten physical when guarding the young player.

Still, she keeps trying to play at a high level and getting some wins for her squad. After losing to the Liberty by 36 points on Sunday, she'll try to bounce back against the Mystics next Friday.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever posts notable WNBA record in attendance

There is currently a lot of hype surrounding Clark. The Indiana Fever became the third WNBA team to play seven games in a season with over 17,000 fans in attendance.

The New York Liberty reached this mark in 2001 and the Washington Mystics did the same the same season. The Fever has only played 11 games this season and they can surpass this mark and set a new record in the coming days.