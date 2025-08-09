PG-less Fever fans desperate for Angel Reese’s former teammate lifeline amid injury nightmare

The injury plague at Indiana keeps getting worse with every passing week as the Fever fans called out Angel Reese's former teammate to save them. On Friday, ESPN reported that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald have been ruled out for the remainder of the season with serious injuries.Now, the Fever face a point guard crisis as Caitlin Clark is still out with a right groin injury, and the only players filling in for her are out as well. The Fever fans online called out former Sky player Chennedy Carter to save them from the crisis.They flooded the comment sections of multiple posts with a plea for help. One fan mentioned the Fever general manager and made a case for her acquire Carter.&quot;@IndianaFever @AmberLCox It's time to bring back Chennedy Carter. She's a pistol and a fast playing point guard. Plus she doesn't take lip from the other players! At least until another more suitable PG is found. Please.&quot;dpbrown1953 @dpbrown1953LINK@IndianaFever @AmberLCox It's time to bring back Chennedy Carter. She's a pistol and a fast playing point guard. Plus she doesn't take lip from the other players! At least until another more suitable PG is found. Please&quot;Caitlin Sophie Chennedy. The chains of hell are broken and the demons are free. Thennnn we have AB. Child of God and passive soul, our guardian Angel. KM our lone swords men. Let's not forget Tash who walks in the ways of the blessed. All coming together to win,&quot; another fan said.&quot;&quot;Help us Chennedy Carter. You're our only hope,&quot; another fan said.Another fan said that Angel Reese's former teammate is likely better than Colson and McDonald combined.&quot;I'd accept Chennedy Carter, possibly better than the other two put together.&quot;Benjaminghazi @BenjaminGHAZI9LINK@mikeed172531 @espnW I'd accept Chennedy Carter, possibly better than the other two put together.&quot;Bring in Chennedy Carter and let’s blow this sh** out,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bring Carter in and sick her on Sky ALONE! 1V5!😂 CCII (Chennedy Carter) will run a reverse-gang bang on Angle Reece &amp; her squad! 🤣&quot; another fan said.Chennedy Carter last played in the WNBA in 2024 as a Chicago Sky player. Last season, she averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. However, Chicago let go of her leading scorer after concerns about team chemistry issues.How will the Indiana Fever fare with Chennedy Carter if they decide to bring her back?Chennedy Carter was left disappointed last offseason when the Sky decided to let her go despite her being the franchise's leading scorer at the time. After failing to secure a contract with any team in the WNBA, the former Sky guard moved to China, where she joined Wuhan Shengfan for the 2024-25 season.The former Sky player dominated the WCBA and delivered for her team week in and week out. In an 88-86 win over Shanxi in the WCBA playoffs opening game, Carter netted 52-points, eight-rebounds and three-assists.Carter's brief stint in China proves that she has not rusted and is still playing elite-level basketball on an individual level. If the Fever were to bring in the former Sky player to solve their point-guard crisis, their offensive problems would likely be solved.However, she can bring a disturbing aura along with her to the Indiana locker room. Reports have suggested that the Sky let Carter go because of her negative locker room behaviour and team chemistry issues. Given that Carter has had an altercation with Caitlin Clark in the past, having her on the squad raises some concerns.But if the former Sky guard has grown and has moved on from her past habits, she can form arguably the most lethal backcourt with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. The Fever would benefit tremendously in this scenario as they would have a sturdy frontcourt and a lightning-fast backcourt capable of tearing apart defenses.