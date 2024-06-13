  • home icon
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces starting lineups and depth charts for June 13 | 2024 WNBA Season

By Satyajeet Chall
Modified Jun 13, 2024 15:00 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
The WNBA's fiercest rivalry is scheduled for Thursday at the Footprint Arena when the Phoenix Mercury hosts the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and rediscover their form as the back-to-back WNBA champions (2022 & 2023).

The Phoenix Mercury have two wins in their last three games and are slowly tipping the playoff scales back in their favor.

In the most recent game between the two teams, the Mercury won with a score of 98-88, and Kahleah Copper scored 37 points. This upcoming game will be the third out of four meetings this season, with the Aces having won the first matchup. Historically, the hosts are 47-38 in 85 regular-season head-to-heads.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Injury Reports

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report for June 13

Kiertsan Bell is sidelined for the game due to a leg injury. However, Chelsea Gray has been updated to questionable.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Chelsea GrayLower LegQuestionable
Kierstan BellLower LegOut

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report for June 13

The Phoenix Mercury has no names listed on their injury report at the time of this writing. Expect them to field the same starting five they did against the Dallas Wings.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

Jackie Young (G), A'ja Wilson (F), Alysha Clark (F), Kiah Stokes (C) and Kelsey Plum (G)

Here is a look at the team depth chart:

GuardForwardCenter
Kelsey PlumJackie YoungA'ja Wilson
Tiffany HayesKiah StokesMegan Gustafson
Jackie YoungAlysha ClarkKiah Stokes
Kate MartinEmma Cannon
Sydney Colson

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

C: Brittney Griner; G: Kahleah Copper; G: Diana Taurasi; G: Natasha Cloud; and F: Rebecca Allen.

Here is a look at the team depth Chart:

GuardForwardCenter
Rebecca Allen
Liz Dixon
Brittney Griner
Natasha Cloud
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Kahleah Copper
Natasha Mack
Sophie Cunningham

Sug Sutton

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces live streaming details

International fans can watch the game live on various platforms, such as ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video, with a valid subscription. Alternatively, WNBA League Pass provides a monthly plan for $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99 to access live coverage.

Highlights of the match will be available shortly after the game ends on the official YouTube channel of WNBA.

