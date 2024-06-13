Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces starting lineups and depth charts for June 13 | 2024 WNBA Season

The WNBA's fiercest rivalry is scheduled for Thursday at the Footprint Arena when the Phoenix Mercury hosts the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and rediscover their form as the back-to-back WNBA champions (2022 & 2023).

The Phoenix Mercury have two wins in their last three games and are slowly tipping the playoff scales back in their favor.

In the most recent game between the two teams, the Mercury won with a score of 98-88, and Kahleah Copper scored 37 points. This upcoming game will be the third out of four meetings this season, with the Aces having won the first matchup. Historically, the hosts are 47-38 in 85 regular-season head-to-heads.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Injury Reports

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report for June 13

Kiertsan Bell is sidelined for the game due to a leg injury. However, Chelsea Gray has been updated to questionable.

Player Injury Status Chelsea Gray Lower Leg Questionable Kierstan Bell Lower Leg Out

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report for June 13

The Phoenix Mercury has no names listed on their injury report at the time of this writing. Expect them to field the same starting five they did against the Dallas Wings.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

Jackie Young (G), A'ja Wilson (F), Alysha Clark (F), Kiah Stokes (C) and Kelsey Plum (G)

Here is a look at the team depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Kelsey Plum Jackie Young A'ja Wilson Tiffany Hayes Kiah Stokes Megan Gustafson Jackie Young Alysha Clark Kiah Stokes Kate Martin Emma Cannon Sydney Colson

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

C: Brittney Griner; G: Kahleah Copper; G: Diana Taurasi; G: Natasha Cloud; and F: Rebecca Allen.

Here is a look at the team depth Chart:

Guard Forward Center Rebecca Allen Liz Dixon Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Kahleah Copper Natasha Mack Sophie Cunningham

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces live streaming details

International fans can watch the game live on various platforms, such as ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video, with a valid subscription. Alternatively, WNBA League Pass provides a monthly plan for $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99 to access live coverage.

Highlights of the match will be available shortly after the game ends on the official YouTube channel of WNBA.