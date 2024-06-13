Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction and Odds | June 13, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces might not be pressing the panic button yet, but they will be concerned with their three-game slide. With losses to the LA Sparks, Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx, the two-time WNBA defending champions will look to course-correct when they take on the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Arena on Thursday (June 13).

The Mercury host the struggling Aces after coming off a 97-90 double OT thriller against the Dallas Wings and are on a two-game winning streak.

Both teams have five wins in 10 games. While the Aces come off as favorites lookinhg to get their campaign back on track, they have their task cut out against a Phoenix team who are dominant at home with a 4-1 record.

The last time the two teams met, the Mercury ended up with a 98-88 win, led by Kahleah Copper's 37-point burst. The Aces won the first encounter between the two teams, making the third of their four-game series this season. Head-to-head, the hosts lead Las Vegas 457-38 in 85 regular-season matchups.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Preview, predicted starting lineups, predicton and odds

Tip-off between the Aces and Mercury is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Local coverage includes Prime Video, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Spread: Aces -6.5, Mercury +6.5

Moneyline: Aces -282, Mercury +227

Total (o/u): Aces o168.5, Mercury u168.5

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Preview

The Mercury are operating at full strength, and when they hit their grove, they are one of the most lethal offensive teams in the league.

The last game saw some big numbers from Copper (29 points), and Brittney Griner, with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Diana Taurasi tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. They are ninth in the WNBA in defense, producing 103.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Aces, meanwhile, are not the clinical offensive unit they were from last season. A'ja Wilson has racked up stellar numbers, but they haven't translated to wins for the team.

They are fourth in the league in offensive efficiency, third in 3-point shooting with 33.7%, and seventh in defensive rating. However, they have simply been outplayed by other teams who have put the pressure on their offense.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups, rotations, and substitutions

The Aces will be without Chelsea Gray and Kierstan Bell. This leaves them with the familar starting lineup of Jackie Young at PG, Kelsey Plum at SG, Alysha Clark at SF, A'ja Wilson at PF, and Kiah Stokes at C. Tiffany Hayes, Megan Gustafson and Kate Martin come off the bench.

The Mercury have no names listed on their injury report at the time of writing. Expect them to field the same starting five they did against the Wings.

Natasha Cloud at PG, Diana Taurasi at SG, Kahleah Copper at SF, Rebecca Allen at PF, and Brittney Griner at C. Sophie Cunningham and Sug Sutton are their bench options.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are expected to cover the spread and get their campaign back to winning ways.

In Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper, they have enough firepower to get past Las Vegas. Chalk up a close win for the visitors to end the Mercury's two-game winning streak.