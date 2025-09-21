Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 21) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals
The Phoenix Mercury vs the Minnesota Lynx saw two of the top teams face each other to seal their place in the WNBA Finals. In Game 1 of the series, the Mercury took a 2-point lead in the opening quarter behind Alyssa Thomas' early punch.
Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score
Phoenix Mercury
Player
PTS
REB
AST
FG
STL
PF
Alyssa Thomas
10
Natasha Mack
4
Satou Sabally
8
Kahleah Copper
4
Monique Akoa Makani
2
DeWanna Bonner
Kathryn Westbeld
Minnesota Lynx
Player
PTS
REB
AST
FG
STL
PF
Bridget Carleton
0
Alanna Smith
2
Napheesa Collier
10
Kayla McBride
12
Courtney Williams
7
Jessica Shepard
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan
Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.
Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.
With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.
During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.