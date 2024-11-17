PHOTO: Caitlin Clark cuts a cool figure as she reunites with Lisa Bluder ahead of Iowa vs Drake matchup

Nearly a year after her last game in Hawkeyes colors, Caitlin Clark reunited with her former coach, Lisa Bluder, at Knapp Center on Sunday. The Indiana Fever star posed with the legendary coach in a photo shared by the team on Instagram.

The Hawkeyes were on the road to face the Drake Bulldogs, securing an 86-73 victory.

"A couple of Hawkeye legends 🫶," they captioned the post.

Trending

After five years in Des Moines, taking the team to compete in two consecutive NCAA championship games, Clark left the program as the greatest player in its history. She collected several awards and honors throughout those five years and now is trying to leave a mark on the Indiana Fever and the WNBA.

She's now trying to influence the new generation of Hawkeyes players, including Hannah Stuelke, who said on "Go Next with Meghan and Zora" that Clark offered her a piece of advice.

"Caitlin's more like, 'You better be in the gym. If you're not in the gym, I know,'" Stuelke said on Thursday. "And it's like, 'Okay, I'm in the gym, I promise.'"

Iowa coach Jan Jensen details Hawkeyes' preparations for life after Caitlin Clark

Speaking on the challenges of leading the Hawkeyes to a successful season without having Caitlin Clark on the roster, Jan Jensen reflected on what she's trying to accomplish with the new players.

Besides, Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall left the program. In a conversation with the press during the Big Ten media day, Jensen said:

“They miss their friends, but they also know that was special and that was rare. But now it’s also their time. And I think that’s what you always want whether you have a generational player in Caitlin or any good senior class that graduates is that they’ve learned, but now they’re ready to get a few more looks."

Jensen picked Lucy Olsen, Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter, Hannah Stuelke and Addison O'Grady for the starting lineup on Sunday.

They beat Drake 86-73 behind O'Grady's 27 points and Olsen's 18 points. They will face the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback