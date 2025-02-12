Photo: Caitlin Clark steals limelight at Pacers vs Knicks game as Fever superstar takes front-row seats with her crew 

Caitlin Clark and several Indiana Fever teammates were in attendance as the Indiana Pacers welcomed the New York Knicks to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. Clark was with Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and the newly signed DeWanna Bonner, who was introduced to the media on Monday.

In a post on X/Twitter, the Pacers' official account shared a group photo of the Fever quarter. They were sitting courtside, supporting Tyrese Haliburton and Co. against their rivals Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

Caitlin Clark took the offseason to rest and get away from the spotlight though she made several public appearances. Clark participated in a golf tournament back in November and has been watching Butler's games regularly to support her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who is an assistant for the Bulldogs.

Aliyah Boston returned to her women's college basketball analyst job, as well as signing to play in Unrivaled. Lexie Hull also did the same, but they weren't teammates. Boston plays for Vinyl BC, while Hull is a part of Rose BC and is teammates with Angel Reese.

DeWanna Bonner didn't join Unrivaled or sign with an overseas team to focus on free agency. After being linked to a return to the Phoenix Mercury due to fiancee Alyssa Thomas' trade there, the veteran joined the Indiana Fever is a surprising move.

It probably helped that Bonner's former coach Stephanie White is now in charge of the Fever. White left the Connecticut Sun to return home to where it all began. Bonner is a two-time WNBA champion with the Phoenix Mercury, adding valuable experience to a young Fever team.

Caitlin Clark approves Indiana Fever's offseason moves

Caitlin Clark approves Indiana Fever's offseason moves. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever were active in the offseason, overhauling the front office by hiring Kelly Krauskopf and Amber Cox to serve as president and general manager, respectively. The Fever also fired coach Christie Sides and replaced her with Indiana native Stephanie White.

As for the roster, the Fever also acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings. They signed Bonner and Natasha Howard for their veteran leadership and championship experience.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Clark seemingly gave her stamp of approval to the Fever's roster moves.

"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships," Clark said via Associated Press. "I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also they’re not just really good basketball players, they’re great leaders and great people and I know the front office prioritized that."

According to the latest championship odds via Covers, the Indiana Fever are the fourth-favorites to win the 2025 WNBA Title behind the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

