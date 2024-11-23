PHOTO: Cameron Brink spotted with Snoop Dogg at JuJu Watkins' USC game against Notre Dame

Cameron Brink and Snoop Dogg were among the stars at the Galen Center in Los Angeles as USC faced Notre Dame in what was perhaps their toughest game of the season. JuJu Watkins, now one of the most prominent names in college basketball, drew a star-studded crowd to the arena.

The LA Sparks' account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a photo of the American rapper and the WNBA star posing together. Cameron Brink sported a leather jacket over a blue T-shirt, paired with a black skirt and knee-high black boots.

Snoop Dog made his support clear, wearing a jacket featuring JuJu Watkins' picture. Underneath, he wore a T-shirt that also displayed the USC star’s image.

JuJu Watkins's USC and Notre Dame entered the game undefeated, but Watkins and her team faced their first loss of the season, falling 61-74.

JuJu Watkins scored 24 points, sharing game-high honors with Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo. Watkins shot 10-for-25 and missed all five of her 3-point attempts. She also had six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Cameron Brink links up with Michael B. Jordan and LA Sparks icons at USC game

Cameron Brink wasn’t just seen with Snoop Dogg at the game. In another photo shared by the LA Sparks on X, Brink posed for a group picture featuring several other notable celebrities.

One of the most known faces in the picture was Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan. The "Creed" actor was dressed in a dark gray hoodie and jeans.

Former and current Sparks players Chiney Ogwumike, Candace Parker and Dearica Hamby joined the picture, along with ESPN's "NBA Today" host Malika Andrews.

Since her rookie year in the WNBA, Cameron Brink has become one of women's basketball's most recognizable figures. Although her rookie season was cut short with an ACL injury, she established herself as one of the league's best defensive players.

Brink recently posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for 2025 and has also landed major endorsement deals with beauty brands.

