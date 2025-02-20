"Players are being held hostage by business decisions": Caitlin Clark's agent calls WNBA salary issues a result of front offices' 'underinvestment'

Agent of WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Erin Kane, discussed with ESPN her thoughts on WNBA player salaries. Kane emphasized that all players deserve better pay, advocating for higher and more substantial contracts.

During the interview, she criticized past business decisions made by league executives and front-office personnel, arguing that they have negatively affected how today’s players are compensated.

"What I don't understand is why today's players are being held hostage by business decisions made by league executives and front office members," Kane said (11:48). "They were playing AAU or even younger at this point.

"The WNBA has suffered from underinvestment for a long time, I'm glad everybody has seen the light and is now engaged and providing more resources and more opportunities. But the reality is that today's players should not be penalized for a lack of investment over time made at the business level. It has nothing to do with them."

Kane pointed out that current stars have worked their entire lives to reach this level, often using their own resources before turning professional. Because of this, Clark's agent often said she believes players like her client should be fairly compensated.

Kane believes Caitlin Clark should be compensated for what she brought to the league

In her rookie season, Caitlin Clark brought a wave of new fans to the league, elevating the WNBA’s visibility and marketability. Kane told ESPN she believes the Indiana Fever star and the rest of the WNBA should be paid more.

"She is part of a larger player body," Kane said. "They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."

Kane expressed hope that the upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations will be "progressive" and beneficial for the players.

In an interview with IndyStar, valuation expert Ryan Brewer, an Indiana University Columbus economist, said Caitlin Clark has benefited Indiana both on and off the court. His study estimated that Clark generated a $36 million economic impact for the city.

Additionally, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was responsible for 26.5% of the league’s economic activity during the season, including television ratings, retail sales and attendance growth.

