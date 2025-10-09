"Please god no": Fans react as Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings reportedly consider to Australian tactician for head coach job

The Dallas Wings have reportedly set their sights on Sandy Brondello and are interested in appointing the Australian tactician as the franchise's new head coach. The Wings parted ways with Chris Koclanes after finishing the 2025 WNBA regular season with the league’s worst record (10-34), despite having Paige Bueckers on the roster.The Wings are currently weighing their options to fill the vacant head coach position. According to insider Jake Fischer, the Wings' front office wants a coach with prior WNBA coaching experience. Brondello fits that criteria perfectly as the veteran tactician has over a decade of experience leading WNBA teams.Social media was flooded with candid reactions from fans, who made their feelings clear about Brondello being linked to the Wings. The internet was divided as fans debated whether it would be the right decision for Dallas to hand the keys to the team to Sandy Brondello.&quot;Please god no. Her entire career has been underachieving with stacked super teams. Please get someone with a modern vision and NBA experience,&quot; a fan said.yapping @ForGoodAriLINKPlease god no Her entire career has been underachieving with stacked superteams Please get someone with a modern vision and NBA experienceAnother said: Monica Wright @darealbballwifeLINKPlease stop recycling coaches. I’d like to see a former HOF player coach.A fan commented: Oscar Romero showed us the way. @steve_sherwoodLINKI would think Sandy would really help Paige to more success.Commented another: ✨ Still For Lover Boys ✨ @Ku_Lo_SnoozeLINKWe not hungry. Go get Noelle Quinn or a college coachA fan wrote: Holly Siron @HollySiron20LINKI would love to see this.Wrote another: Mel @phinpitgiliLINKIt seemed like Sandy out in ny directly inspired dallas to pull the plug on the man bunBrondello certainly doesn’t lack experience. She has won two WNBA titles as a head coach, first with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and then with the New York Liberty in 2024. Across 452 games as a WNBA coach, she boasts an impressive win-loss record of 271-181.What did Sandy Brondello say about Paige Bueckers last season?Sandy Brondello served as the New York Liberty’s head coach during the 2025 WNBA season. Before the Liberty’s clash against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 5 earlier this year, Brondello was asked about Paige Bueckers. The Australian coach spoke candidly about her observations of the former UConn standout from afar.&quot;I haven't spoken to Paige yet, but she seems like a humble superstar... she celebrates her teammates as well.&quot; Brondello said.Myles @MylesEhrlichLINKSandy Brondello: &quot;I haven't spoken to Paige [Bueckers] yet, but she seems like a humble superstar... she celebrates her teammates as well.&quot; (Q: @ClassicJpow)Meanwhile, the Wings' first season with Bueckers didn't turnout the way the franchise and its fanbase would have envisioned. Bueckers bagged the Rookie of the Year award with charismatic and consistent performance, but it didn't translate into a successful season for Dallas.