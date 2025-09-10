“Protect your locker room”: Sophie Cunningham schools Angel Reese on prioritizing her feelings over Sky teammates in fiery interview

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham didn't hold back on Angel Reese's comments on her Chicago Sky teammates. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reese went on record to express that her supporting cast wasn't good enough. She even name-called a few players, including Courtney Vandersloot, Rachel Banham and rookie Hailey Van Lith.

The Sky weren't remotely as successful as projected and are heading for another early offseason without a playoff berth. They are 10-33 ahead of their final regular-season game. Reese's comments may have come from a competitive standpoint and for the betterment of the team's future, but they derailed the locker room chemistry.

The unrest resulted in Reese's half-game suspension in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Aces. She remained out, citing a back injury, in Tuesday's rematch. As the incident remains hot, Cunningham provided her two cents on the matter during Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something," saying:

"It’s not great. There’s just some things that you can’t say. I’m a very team first type of person. I always put the team before my feelings and I think that should be a standard. You got to protect your locker room."

Rachel Banham, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot have publicly voiced their discontent with Angel Reese's comments.

While the Sky's season is over, the remarks don't bode well for anyone involved in the scenario. The players being called out will see their value tank, while Reese could cause problems in free agency recruitment.

WNBA executive suggests Angel Reese to demand a trade from Chicago Sky

Angel Reese has seen limited backing across the league from prominent members of the WNBA fraternity since her questionable interview. However, one executive sided with her. In a report released Monday, the anonymous executive advised Reese to seek a trade, pinning the blame on the Chicago Sky.

"She needs to get the hell out of there," the executive told Dallas Hoops Journal. "Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league. You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see."

The executive believes the Sky will try to trade the star, and if they don't, Reese should demand a move out.

In two years, Reese has averaged 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 62 games, shooting 42.1%. Her game on the court remains impactful and could help several teams around the WNBA. If she hits the market, there could be a decent bidding war for her services.

