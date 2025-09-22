  • home icon
  "Put her on rose with Angel Reese" - Fans abuzz as Paige Bueckers set to debut in Unrivaled's season 2

"Put her on rose with Angel Reese" - Fans abuzz as Paige Bueckers set to debut in Unrivaled's season 2

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 22, 2025 20:42 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Paige Bueckers joining the Unrivaled for the 2nd season [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Unrivaled basketball announced Paige Bueckers among the first players to play in the second season. On Monday, the social media page of the 3x3 basketball league posted the announcement, causing buzz among fans in excitement.

The post featured fun facts about Bueckers and her professional journey resume. The post also revealed that the Dallas Wings rookie had worked as an intern in season 1 of the Unrivaled and had folded 1500 shirts.

Reacting to the exciting news, a fan posted a GIF of Napheesa Collier and Paige Bueckers and voiced their support for their union on the Lunar Owls team.

"MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!! baby husky with her mama husky (asw really did it for me ❤)."
A fan wanted the Unrivaled to pair Bueckers with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese on Rose BC. Reese and the Rose team won the first Unrivaled tournament.

"Now put her on Rose BC with @Reese10Angel."
A fan was excited about how much Paige Bueckers' game was going to explode in a much spaced-out 3x3 Unrivaled basketball.

"The spacing and iso Paige is gonna get 😮‍💨."
Meanwhile, a Caitlin Clark fan waited for the Fever star to help the Unrivaled grow.

"We wanted Caitlin not her. Unrivaled does not care about growing the game."
Another fan doubled down on the growing demand for Reese and Bueckers being teammates at Rose.

"Put her on team Rose."

Another fan requested that Bueckers be paired with Kate Martin and others on Laces BC.

"LFG PB5 need her on the Laces. Thank ya!!!"
"The one and only PB5. Can't wait to see her new team and see her play at the Unrivaled arena 👀."
Comments on the post
The Unrivaled basketball will start on Jan. 5, 2026.

ROTY Paige Bueckers had a historic season with Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers' first season with the WNBA was historic. The Dallas Wings rookie shattered multiple league and franchise records on her way to winning the Rookie of the Year award. She received 70 of the total 72 votes.

The former UConn star proved that she had come prepared for the league, taking little to no time to adjust her offense to the league. Bueckers led her team in both points and assists categories and debuted her All-Star selection in her first year.

In 36 games, Paige Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She shot 47.7% from the field, including 33.1% from the 3-point line.

In her rookie season, Bueckers became only the second player, after Caitlin Clark, to record 500+ PTS, 150+ AST, 100+ REB, and 50+ STL. She also set a new record for most points by a player and the most assists by a rookie in the Wings franchise history.

