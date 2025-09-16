“Revoke their credentials”: Paige Bueckers fans outraged over ROY voting split as she misses perfect unanimous recognition

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers won the Rookie of the Year award by a landslide. Of the 72 votes split between sportswriters and broadcasters, Bueckers received 70 votes and closely missed the unanimous win, which left her fans outraged. Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron received two votes. This was the second year in a row that a player has missed the unanimous ROTY recognition by two or fewer votes. Last year, Caitlin Clark received 66 of the total 67 votes. One vote went to Angel Reese. A fan was upset with two people who practically stopped it from making Paige Bueckers a unanimous ROTY. &quot;Find the two people who voted for Sonia Citron and revoke their credentials.&quot;Ahaan Rungta @AhaanRungtaLINKFind the two people who voted for Sonia Citron and revoke their credentials.Stating that Bueckers was elite throughout the season, one of the fans said that the result wasn't shocking. &quot;Damnnnn not really shocked 🔥🔥 Paige crushed it ALL season 🔥.&quot;Inspiration with Lucas @LucasBryner3LINK@UnderdogWNBA Damnnnn not really shocked 🔥🔥 Paige crushed it ALL season 🔥An upset fan demanded the names of two voters who voted for Sonia Citron.&quot;Bro expose those 2 names 😡.&quot;Yung DLo @DLoThaRealLINK@UnderdogWNBA Bro expose those 2 names 😡Another fan commented that Bueckers technically won the award unanimously. &quot;So its technically unanimous🤷🏽‍♀️😂.&quot;Pb5 is my goat. @justchaos25LINK@UnderdogWNBA So its technically unanimous🤷🏽‍♀️😂One of the fans hilariously commented that the two voters must hate Paige Bueckers not to vote for her. &quot;Somebody really hated Paige. This should have been UNANIMOUS.&quot;MarQuell Jones @MarquellJones6LINK@UnderdogWNBA Somebody really hated Paige. This should have been UNANIMOUS.Moreover, one of the Caitlin Clark fans jumped in and shared that they had similar feelings last year. &quot;Dam Paige fans yall now know what CC fans felt lmao.&quot;Oak Cliff Soldier 214 @OakclifftroopLINK@UnderdogWNBA Dam Paige fans yall now know what CC fans felt lmaoMeanwhile, a fan called out the false claims that the ROTY race was a close fight between Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron. &quot;Y'all said it’s closer then we think… lmao never even close.&quot;emily @emilyyy123444LINK@UnderdogWNBA Y’all said it’s closer then we think… lmao never even close