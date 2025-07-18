"Race card gets played on her": WWE superstar Seth Rollins baffled at Caitlin Clark facing scrutiny from Diana Taurasi and others

WWE superstar Seth Rollins slammed Caitlin Clark's haters for the unnecessary scrutiny. He believes Clark has become a polarizing figure "for nothing." Rollins pointed out multiple things that have gone against the Fever superstar, leading to her critics devaluing her despite her contribution to women's sports.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Rollins expressed his thoughts in detail about Clark and the negativity surrounding her, saying:

"I can't think of an athlete in a sport that's been so polarizing for nothing. She tries to just stay in her lane and do her thing and somehow she's been such a lightning rod for takes on both sides."

Rollins even subtly mentioned Diana Taurasi, questioning the WNBA legend's remarks on Clark that caused significant controversy even before the Fever superstar entered the league.

Taurasi said that Clark would struggle transitioning from college basketball to the WNBA and she would get a "reality check." She later backtracked on her comment. Rollins wasn't pleased with Taurasi "dunking on the next generation."

Rollins added other issues like "race" and the Olympics snub that have negatively impacted Clark:

"There's so many cards that get played on her, 'Oh she wasn't ready for the Olympics,' race card gets played on her, for some reasons as well that she's getting attention 'cause she's white ... I can't wrap my head around it."

Seth Rollins concluded his rant by saying, "all press is good press," acknowledging that Caitlin Clark is sticking to her game and not indulging in the conversations surrounding her.

Seth Rollins bummed out as Caitlin Clark misses 3-point and All-Star contest

Seth Rollins was 'bummed out' about Caitlin Clark missing the 2025 WNBA All-Star game and the 3-point contest this weekend in Indianapolis. Clark is dealing with a right groin ailment. She announced her decision to sit out the weekend on the Indiana Fever's social channels.

Here's what Rollins said:

"A bummer that she's gonna be out for a while with this little injury. Missing her at the All-Star game, even at the 3-point contest, that's a bummer."

Clark missed a golden opportunity to captain her All-Star team for the first time in front of her home fans. However, it's been that kind of year for the superstar. She's dealt with multiple injuries, missing 11 games and it's in her best interests to rest and recover.

