Rae Burrell shares Cameron Brinks' golf antics as Sparks teammates bond ahead of WNBA preseason games

Cameron Brinks has the skill level of a great player on a basketball court. However, when it comes to golf, she might need a lot of time to at least get rid of using her hands to put the ball in the hole.

Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink decided to link over golf, and it turned out to be more fun for Burrell as she watched Brink executing her shenanigans at the golf course.

Burrell made a few posts on her Instagram Story on Friday, featuring her LA Sparks teammate. The first post featured Brink posing for the camera with a win signal. She looked stunning in her blue mini skirt, full-sleeve top, and a pair of white sneakers.

[Credit: IG/@raehoops]

However, the highlight of the post was the hilarious video of Brink putting, and it was a struggle for the Sparks star. She checked beforehand, seconds before taking the shot, like a pro.

[Credit: IG/@raehoops]

After two putts, when the ball didn't get inside the hole, Brink decided to take matters into her own hands and tried to drag the ball inside the hole. But that failed too.

[Credit: IG/@raehoops]

She finally used the ultimate tool, her hand. She picked up the golf ball and put it inside the hole and walked away, laughing.

[Credit: IG/@raehoops]

Cameron Brink picks her best dressed rookie at the 2025 WNBA draft

Fashion was perhaps the biggest highlight of the 2025 WNBA draft, aside from players getting their names called. Rookies and even some of the WNBA players graced and glowed the Orange Carpet with their fashion, and it took over the media.

From Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Georgia Amoore and Kiki Iriafen to Hailey Van Lith, the Orange Carpet was nothing less than Met Gala this year. It was already hard to pick a single name among the best-dressed, but Cameron Brink managed to pick one in an episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast.

The LA Sparks star picked her former Stanford teammate Kiki Iriafen as the best-dressed rookie at the draft.

"I think she was… I’m biased because we played together, but I think Kiki was best dressed,” Brink said.

Brink's co-host Sydel Curry, who is a big Paige Bueckers fan, also agreed with Brink's pick.

"She killed it," Brink doubled down. "She looked Hollywood-glam and I loved that she went back to her heritage with her dress and her jewelry—she was glowing."

Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink played three seasons together. After the 2023-24 season, Iriafen transferred to USC for her last season. She was selected 4th overall by the Washington Mystics.

