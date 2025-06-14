  • home icon
  • "Refs KILLED Caitlin Clark's 8-0 home game Streak": Fans distraught as Fever star's good luck charm for Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers runs out

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 14, 2025 04:48 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers had an 8-0 record in the playoffs every time Caitlin Clark watched them play. The unbeaten run ended in Game 4 on Friday following the OKC Thunder’s 111-104 come-from-behind victory. Clark attended her last Pacers home game in the NBA Finals due to a scheduling conflict with the Indiana Fever.

Fans reacted to the loss that will send the series back to Oklahoma tied at 2-2.

"The Refs KILLED Caitlin Clark's 8-0 home game Streak! Hey Scott Foster YOU ARE HORRIBLE REF!!!!!! You always hates the @Pacers ! #YesCers"
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Caitlin Clark’s good luck charm seemed to continue heading into the fourth quarter of Game 4. For the first time in the series, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. held the lead entering the last 12 minutes. Clark and the Pacers’ fans watched their team wilt under the Thunder’s suffocating defense and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s clutch scoring.

The Pacers owned an 87-80 advantage before the start of the fourth quarter. Oklahoma promptly tied it at 89-89 despite Pat McAfee’s brief but fiery intermission to electrify the home crowd. Indiana had no answer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped 12 of OKC’s final 14 points in the last three minutes.

Indiana Fever road game forces Caitlin Clark to miss Game 6 of Pacers-Thunder in Indiana

The OKC Thunder’s Game 4 win guaranteed a Game 6, which will be on Thursday in Indianapolis. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers can close out the series at home if they can pull off an upset in Game 5 on Monday in Oklahoma.

Regardless of the result in Game 5, Caitlin Clark will not be around for the following showdown. The Indiana Fever will begin a three-game road trip, starting with a stop in the Bay Area on Thursday.

After the Fever practiced Friday, Clark answered reporters who wanted to know if she’d watched Game 4 (via ccakgae).

“Hopefully, [Pacers] can finish it out in [Game] 5 cause I won’t be able to come for Game 6. I'll have to make an appearance tonight.”

Caitlin Clark showed up for Game 4, but the good luck charm ran out. The Indiana Pacers will need at least two more games to win the championship. She will be at Chase Center when the Thunder and the Pacers square off again in Indiana.

