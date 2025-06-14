Pat McAfee brutally shades ESPN rival Stephen A. Smith in quick promo during Thunder-Pacers Game

Pat McAfee riled up the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers. McAfee, an Indianapolis Colts great, blasted the narrative about the Thunder still being the favorites to win the championship despite facing a 1-2 deficit. The former NFL star took a shot at bookies and at rival Stephen A. Smith for favoring OKC.
McAfee did not hold back in his fiery appearance to jolt the home fans (via Scott Agness).
“Coming into tonight’s game, Oklahoma City was favored by 6.5 points. That makes us the biggest underdogs in the history of the NBA Finals! The sportsbooks don’t know, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t know that when you come to this state, not only do you play the best team in the damn league, you’re also taking on the greatest fan base in the history of sports!”
Stephen A. Smith predicted a win by the OKC Thunder in Game 4, claiming the series would end in six games if OKC lost a second straight game in Indiana. Smith considered the Thunder the better team and claimed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. would eventually prevail in a seven-game thriller.
Meanwhile, Pat McAfee's Indiana Pacers have become a Cinderella story in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The team has relied on grit, teamwork and a never-say-die attitude that have put them two wins away from its first NBA championship. McAfee is convinced the bookies and Smith got their predictions wrong.
Pat McAfee's fiery intermission could not prevent a Pacers loss
The brief but fiery intermission from Pat McAfee ignited the home fans, who felt comfortable watching their team in close games. Indiana has made come-from-behind wins its trademark in the playoffs, making Friday's late Game 4 lead to its liking.
Amid a rocking Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the OKC Thunder kept their composure. Oklahoma buckled down on defense, limiting the Pacers to 17 fourth-quarter points.
Following Pat McAfee's engagement with the fans, the Thunder strung three straight points to tie the game at 89-89 with 8:13 left. The Pacers kept the driver's seat and extended its lead to 101-97 before OKC finished the game strong.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 of the Thunder's 14 points in the last 2:58 to drag his team to a 111-104 win.
