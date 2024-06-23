Resurfaced NBA Twitter video proves Caitlin Clark was famous before Angel Reese taunts from 2023 NCAA championship

Caitlin Clark is arguably the face of the WNBA right now. Since her debut, the league's viewership and TV ratings have improved drastically, and fans have flooded the arenas to watch her play. She is the megastar the league has been waiting for decades, and a lot of it has to do with her days as a college basketball player.

Ever since her time at the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has shown great potential as a future star of the sport. However, many fans believe that her taunt exchanges with Angel Reese were the reason for her surge in popularity.

A video has resurfaced on X that showcased Clark's exceptional scoring prowess and fans' support behind her. The commentary in the video also praised the athlete for her abilities, while the person who posted the video accompanied it with a caption:

Trending

"If there’s a college athlete who needs to be a household name, it’s Caitlin Clark. Absolute flamethrower,: @BenDiamond14 said.

Expand Tweet

The Fever rookie was famous even before heated exchanges with Angel Reese in the NCAA tournament. She was a monster from downtown, scoring almost every shot attempt from beyond the arc.

Moreover, Clark led the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship final in the history of the program, bolstering her popularity even more. Now part of the big leagues, Clark is a hot topic in various podcasts and talk shows where even minor things related to her are discussed.

As per CBS, the opening game of the Indiana Pacers generated 2.13 million viewers, which made it the most-watched WNBA game since 2001.

Caitlin Clark denied having a rivalry with Angel Reese

Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark denied having a rivalry with the Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, after their latest win against the Atlanta Dream.

"I’m pretty sure that the only people who view this as a rivalry is all of you," Clark said to the reporters. "For us, it’s just a game of basketball. That’s what it is."

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star also remarked that she had no problem with people speculating about a rivalry with Reese. She stated that if it helped the game to move forward, then they are free to talk about it.