Rickea Jackson breaks down confidence-boosting skills honed at Unrivaled ahead of sophomore season (EXCLUSIVE)

Rickea Jackson is entering the second season of her WNBA career. After this offseason break, she can confidently say that she had more experience than many other players entering their sophomore years. The LA Sparks star used her offseason playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

The Unrivaled League helped Rickea Jackson make extra money and add another player to her game. Playing for the Mist BC alongside star players like Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd, Jackson picked up the brains of veteran stars.

The Sparks star plays at No. 4 position in the WNBA. However, playing 3X3 basketball in Unrivaled and being forced to play at No. 3, Jackson believes that the Unrivaled outing helped her develop guard skills, which would help her in the upcoming season.

"I love having help defenders in 5-on-5," Jackson told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "That was the biggest thing. But just growing on the court, I felt like I got more confident being more at the guard spot. I was at the 4 spot. And then halfway through the season, I got placed at the 3 position."

"So I felt like I was developing more guard skills and developing more confidence at the 3. I was defending better one-on-one. I feel like all of those things will translate to the W, which I'm excited for. But I feel like it overall helped my game."

In her first season with Unrivaled, Jackson played under 13 minutes and averaged 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Rickea Jackson reveals big message from Sparks legend Candace Parker

Like many other players that came after Candace Parker, Rickea Jackson has also taken a lot of inspiration from the LA Sparks great. Since Jackson plays from the same power forward position that Parker played, she had much to learn from the three-time WNBA champion.

When Mark Medina asked the forward about the messages she had gotten from Candace Parker in the past, Jackson said that the Sparks legend was proud of her. She also said that Parker had helped her improve her game, which fans would get to see next season.

"When I see her, she always says that she's proud of me and to keep going. She's giving me little knick-knack advice on my game, which I'll show ya'll in the season. I can't tell you all." (laughs).

Rickea Jackson and Candace Parker also have more than just playing from the same position in common. Like Parker, she also went to Tennessee. However, she played her first two years with Mississippi State.

Rickea Jackson had an impressive rookie season with the Sparks last season. She was upgraded to the starting lineup right after the first five games. Despite playing just over 28 minutes, she averaged 13.4 points per game. She has something to prove next season and is up for the task.

