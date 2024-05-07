"Right place at the right time": Kelsey Plum all in on Kate "Money" Martin's prospects with Aces

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum believes Iowa Hawkeyes star Kate Martin is in the "right place at the right time" ahead of the 2024 WNBA season. The 2x WNBA champion was lavish in her praise of the rookie guard, who was drafted in the second round, 18th overall, in the 2024 WNBA Draft in April.

With the team making roster cuts, Martin is still in contention for a spot after recent reports saw the Aces waive guard Bria Hartley. The announcement was made on social media earlier on Monday. The latest by Plum suggests that Martin is in the running for a spot on the roster.

Speaking about the rookie, Plum minced no words, talking about "Money" Martin:

"I'm excited. Kate Martin is awesome." she continued "she picks up things pretty quickly. Becky nicknamed her Kate "Money" Martin, so I think that's gonna stick."

She's in the right place at the right time which is what makes it better. That's what the coaches value and that's why she's gonna be a great assest for the team."

With the final roster cuts coming in on May 13th, Kate Martin appears to be one of the four players vying for the three remaining spots. The Aces have one preseason skirmish before the regular season begins. Up next, they play the Puerto Rico National Team on Saturday, May 11.

Kelsey Plum turns focus to the upcoming season amid divorce reports

Two weeks leading up to the Las Vegas Aces media day, Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller filed for divorce in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. The guard, 29, and the NY Giants tight end, 31, were married in March 2023 after reportedly dating for a year. Plum took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the split.

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me such an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I'll share my story, today is not that day."

With that, the focus for Plum is now on the upcoming season as the Aces will look to defend their title after winning it for two consecutive seasons.

Kelsey Plum, the first overall pick of the 2017 WNBA draft and a gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics in women's 3x3 basketball, has since established herself as a vital cog in the Aces outfit. She will now look for a three-peat as the 2024 edition will tip-off from May. 14.

Kelsey Plum and Kate Martin (if she makes the final squad) face off against the Phoenix Mercury on May, 14 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, LV.