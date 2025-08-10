"Right witcha": Sydney Colson drops heartfelt message for Angel Reese's teammate and 2011 draftee recovering from ACL injury

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson is set to miss the rest of the season after tearing her ACL, joining her fellow 2011 draftee Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky on the sidelines, who suffered the same injury last June.

Ad

In her Instagram story on Saturday, Aug. 9, Colson sent a heartfelt message to Vandersloot after she brought up their draft history and how they are now both on the shelf with the same injury.

“Wow this is crazy but right there witcha sloot!” Colson said.

In a previous post, Vandersloot expressed optimism about Colson's return to the court.

“Come back about to be crazy! @sydjcolson,” the Chicago guard said.

Ad

Trending

Sydney Colson's IG story via @sydjcolson

The injury typically requires nearly a year of recovery, but cases differ for every player. Vandersloot and Colson are currently 36 years old.

Ad

Colson tore her ACL in the Fever's loss to the Phoenix Mercury last Thursday.

Colson appeared in 30 games this season and averaged 2.4 points and 2.0 assists per game, playing as a backup point guard for the Fever, whose squad missed star guard Caitlin Clark for most of the season.

On the other hand, Vandersloot played seven games this season and put up 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game as the Sky's starting point guard.

Ad

Stephanie White addresses Sydney Colson and other Fever guards' injuries

Aside from Sydney Colson, the team also lost guard Aari McDonald due to a broken bone in her foot. With these injuries, Fever's guard rotation is expected to be handicapped for the rest of the WNBA regular season.

Fever coach Stephanie White addressed their roster struggles, saying that they would like to honor Colson, McDonald and Clark, all of whom still have no timetable for a return.

Ad

“I mean, first and foremost, just broken-hearted for them," White said. "They’re two really good people that you hate to see this happen to. They’re an integral part of what we’ve been doing, and so I hate it for them. Unfortunately, it's part of the deal, and we've got to roll with it.

Ad

"I think now, it's about playing to honor them, and playing for them," she added.

The Fever are looking to stay afloat in the standings as the fifth seed with an 18-14 record ahead of their final regular season push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More