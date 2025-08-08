  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Caitlin Clark come back we need you" - Fever fans shattered as Sydney Colson & Aari McDonald suffer season-ending injuries from Mercury clash

"Caitlin Clark come back we need you" - Fever fans shattered as Sydney Colson & Aari McDonald suffer season-ending injuries from Mercury clash

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 08, 2025 22:00 GMT
Fans react to the Fever
Fans react to the Fever's new injuries with Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, (Credits: GETTY)

The Indiana Fever can't seem to catch a break. On Friday, the team confirmed that two of their guards suffered season-ending injuries in their 95-60 loss against the Phoenix Mercury. Sydney Colson had a torn left ACL, while Aari McDonald dealt with a broken bone in her right foot.

Ad

Initially, McDonald was signed by the team via the emergency hardship exception. At that time, Caitlin Clark's groin issues kept her away from the court. She was later released after appearing in just three games. Her absence from the court was brief, though, as Indiana re-signed the previous No. 3 selection.

The two guards have played significant minutes on the floor due to Clark's absence this season. Now, the Fever lost them due to injuries as the star point guard still has no return date.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Sydney Colson (left ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken bone in right foot) will both miss the remainder of the season after suffering injuries during our game in Phoenix on Thursday," the Indiana team confirmed on Instagram.
Ad

On Instagram, fans were devastated to see the number of injuries that have hit the team this season. They couldn't help but vent out their frustration.

"CC COME BACL WE NEED YOU," a fan commented
The team&#039;s recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
The team's recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
"Indiana can't catch a f**king break this yr man wtf," another fan said.
Ad
The team&#039;s recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
The team's recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)

.

Ad
The team&#039;s recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
The team's recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
The team&#039;s recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
The team's recent injury news shattered fans. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)

Other fans suggested that the Indiana team should sign free agent guard Chennedy Carter.

Ad

"Bring in chennedycarter for the rest of the season," someone commented.

Fans comment on the Indiana Fever&#039;s injury update post. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
Fans comment on the Indiana Fever's injury update post. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
Fans comment on the Indiana Fever&#039;s injury update post. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
Fans comment on the Indiana Fever's injury update post. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
Fans comment on the Indiana Fever&#039;s injury update post. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)
Fans comment on the Indiana Fever's injury update post. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)

Fever star opens up about dealing with multiple injuries in her second season

Caitlin Clark's sophomore season didn't live up to the expectations of the majority of fans and analysts. With just 13 games played this season, the Fever star has averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

Ad

According to the reigning Rookie of the Year, the tricky part about the setbacks she's suffered is that there isn't a real timeline. Most of the time, Clark isn't sure how she's going to feel. This is why she said that she misses being with her teammates.

"It's hard because I'm not at every second of practice when I've been through the early parts of rehab ... I miss being around my teammates and I miss practicing," Clark said.

Fans hope to see the Fever star return before the season ends. Their next game is Saturday against the Chicago Sky.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications