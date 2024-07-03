"Rising tide lifts all boats": WNBA fans awestruck after near 10x surge in All-Star voting amid Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's dominance 

The WNBA released the All-Star voting results and rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese dominated the list. For the first time in WNBA history, two rookies made it to the All-Star team together. Additionally, the league saw a huge influx of voters after a long time which proves the rise in popularity of the league.

WNBA fans were awestruck after witnessing the huge amounts of votes received by each player in the voting. For reference, Aaliyah Boston received 72,294 All-Star votes last season, whereas this season she received 618,680 votes, almost 10 times the number of votes. Chicago Sky's Angel Reese earned 381,518 All-Star votes.

Fans expressed their reactions to the huge influx in the comments sections on X/Twitter:

"Rising tide lifts all boats."

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is being credited for this huge amount of voters flooding in to cast their votes as she topped the All-Star rating with 700,735 votes. Other fans joined in the fray to praise Clark as well:

"Clark is responsible for about 80% of the growth. Reese is at least 10-15%. Angel killed it on the boards tonight. Those two are carrying the college crowd to the WNBA," @TerrenceDonahoe said.

"Not really. The WNBA finally has there Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods in Caitlin Clark and the results speak for themselves," @Hoosiers1986 said.

"I wonder what changed from 2023 to 2024. That Caitlin Clark effect is growing the league, fast!" @just1nvest said.

While most of the fans credited Clark and praised her for the growth and popularity of the league, some fans simply expressed their amazed reactions:

"It’s actually absurd how many new eyes are on the sport," @VitoTheFinsFan said.

This year, the format of the All-Star games is a little different with the WNBA All-Star team going against the USA's national women's team in the wake of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Where to watch Caitlin Clark go against USA's women's national team

The WNBA All-Star game against the national women's team will be held at Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Mercury, in Phoenix, Arizona. Fans can get their tickets for the event from Ticketmaster.

Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on the ABC Network, but fans can expect the coverage to start an hour earlier. Additionally, those with a WNBA league pass subscription can catch up on the event through the WNBA app.

