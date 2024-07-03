WNBA All-Star 2024: Caitlin Clark tops the list of leading vote-getters with 319,217 more votes than Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson in 3rd place 

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark continues to bring in the numbers, topping the WNBA All-Star 2024 voting as announced on Tuesday. She will lead the WNBA All-Stars against the USA Women's National Team in the Midseason Classic slated for July 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The top overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft garnered 700,735 votes. It was 319,217 more than what fellow rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky got (381,518). The two, however, became the first two rookies to make it to the WNBA All-Star Game since 2014, when Shoni Schimmel (Atlanta) and Chiney Ogwumike (Connecticut) earned spots.

Two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, meanwhile, came in third in this year's voting, finishing with 607,000 votes, behind second-running Aliyah Boston of the Fever with 618,680 votes.

Trending

Completing the top five vote-getters were Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty (424,135) and Reese.

Expand Tweet

The total All-Star fan votes of Caitlin Clark was seven times more than the 95,860 votes that Wilson, the top vote-getter last year, got. The voting turnout reflected further the spike in fan viewership and attendance for the WNBA this season.

Caitlin Clark has been having a solid rookie campaign so far for the Fever, currently ninth in the league with an 8-13 record. The former Iowa Hawkeye is leading all rookies in scoring and assists with 16.2 points and 6.9 dimes per game in 34 minutes. Caitlin Clark is also adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

The WNBA All-Star 2024 will be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Know your 2024 WNBA All-Star Game roster featuring Caitlin Clark

The final roster of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game was revealed on Tuesday, with Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese among the noted players seeing action.

For this year's edition of the ASG, happening on July 20 in Phoenix, the WNBA All-Stars will battle the USA Women's National Team. The league is revisiting the format for the first time since 2021 for the Tokyo Games, where Team WNBA beat Team USA, 93-85, in Las Vegas.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever banners Team WNBA. She is joined by fellow rookie Angel Reese, the league's rebounding leader (11.8 rpg) of the Chicago Sky.

Joining Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the team are Indiana's Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, Connecticut's Dewanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, Atlanta's Alisha Gray, LA Spark's Dearica Hamby, New York's Jonquel Jones, Minnesota's Kayla McBride, Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale and Seattle's Nneka Ogwumike.

Wilson, who is making her sixth WNBA All-Star appearance, meanwhile, leads the U.S. women's national team. It is the same squad that will be seeing action in the Paris Olympic Games beginning in late July.

She is part of the team which also includes Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray (Aces), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Jewell Loyd (Storm), Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Brittney Griner, Kahleh Copper and Diana Taurasi (Mercury), and Naphessa Collier (Lynx).

Expand Tweet

Apart from the main All-Star Game on July 20, this year's festivities will also have a skills challenge and a 3-point contest featuring the WNBA's top stars to be played on July 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback