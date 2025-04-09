  • home icon
Sabrina Ionescu drops 3-word reaction to Natasha Cloud debuting Liberty's jersey

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Apr 09, 2025 01:35 GMT
Washington Mystics v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Sabrina Ionescu reacted to Natasha Cloud debuting Liberty's jersey [Picture Credit: Getty]

Sabrina Ionescu helped the New York Liberty bring the franchise's first-ever title last season. They will enter the upcoming season with the primary aim to defend the title, something that not many teams have been able to do in the league.

One of the biggest steps that Sabrina Ionescu's team took this offseason ahead of their title defense was to sign veteran guard Natasha Cloud. She played last season with the Phoenix Mercury but was traded to the Connecticut Sun this offseason.

In March, Liberty acquired Cloud from Sun for future draft picks. A month later, the Liberty social media posted a series of pictures of Cloud in the team's jersey. She was also seen candidly checking out her jersey in the locker room.

"What the streets been waitin’ for 🐶😮‍💨," the caption read.
For the jersey photoshoot, Cloud wore Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoes, and it didn't escape her new teammate's attention. The Liberty star commented on the post, tagging her new teammate.

"Excuse me shoes!?!? @t__cloud9," Sabrina Ionescu wrote.
Ionescu's comment on the post

A nine-year veteran, Natasha Cloud had a stellar season with the Mercury last year. She averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game and made the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team for the second time in her career.

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu talks about defending WNBA title

The New York Liberty won the NBA title last season in a hard-fought series against the Minnesota Lynx. The team won the series in the last seconds of Game 5. The defending champions will perhaps have a harder time defending the title next season, and Sabrina Ionsecu was first to admit that.

During her visit to Hong Kong last month, Sabrina Ionsecu said that while winning the first title was the hardest, defending it wasn't any less of a challenge.

"I would say probably the hardest thing to have to do is win your first one: that pressure of not having done it yet and then finally doing it," Sabrina Ionescu said. "But I would say defending one is probably just as hard."
"Everyone understands that you won the year before and you have to be better than you were that last year."

From the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces to the Indiana Fever, several teams will enter the 2025 WNBA season with loaded rosters. Each of these teams will be gunning for the Liberty's crown, so Sabrina Ionenscu, Natasha Cloud and co. will have to come ready.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

