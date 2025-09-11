  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Sad. sick. outraged": Sophie Cunningham's sister Lindsey Cunningham pens hard-hitting message after Charlie Kirk's murder stuns America

"Sad. sick. outraged": Sophie Cunningham's sister Lindsey Cunningham pens hard-hitting message after Charlie Kirk's murder stuns America

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 11, 2025 04:17 GMT
Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham's sister Lindsey Cunningham pens hard-hitting message after Charlie Kirk's murder stuns America (Photos from Lindsey and Kirk's IG)

Lindsey Cunningham, sister of Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, voiced outrage after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on stage Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

Ad

On Instagram, Lindsey shared posts mourning the family Kirk left behind after his death at 31, including reposts from conservative pages.

“She lost her husband & those babies lost their father bc some POS (piece of s**t) had differing political views,” she wrote.
“Emphasis on POS,” she added, alongside a photo of Kirk holding his newborn. “Sad. Sick. Outraged.”
Sophie Cunningham&#039;s sister Lindsey Cunningham pens hard-hitting message after Charlie Kirk&#039;s murder stuns America
Sophie Cunningham's sister Lindsey Cunningham pens hard-hitting message after Charlie Kirk's murder stuns America

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned the shooting as a “political assassination.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation," he said in a press conference. "I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination.”

Kirk, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, was a key figure in energizing young Republican voters. Cunningham’s hometown is Columbia, Missouri, a state Trump carried with 58.49% of the vote and all 10 electoral votes.

Ad
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump posted on social media. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
Ad

Before his appearance on campus, an online petition urging administrators to block Kirk from speaking gathered nearly 1,000 signatures, according to the AP.

The university responded with a statement citing First Amendment protections, stressing its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry and constructive dialogue.”

NBA star Michael Porter Jr. reacts Charlie Kirk's shooting

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. also reacted to Kirk’s killing on Instagram. He first shared disbelief after watching the widely circulated video of Kirk being shot in the neck and collapsing.

Ad

He then denounced the act and mourned Kirk’s death.

“RIP to Charlie SMH…I never watched his stuff but nobody deserves to die like that. Man had a wife and kids…He was killed for sharing his opinions and giving an opportunity to share theirs as well. This is sad man…Praying for the family!”

Authorities said two people were arrested in connection with the shooting but later released, according to reports. The gunman remains at large.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications